Outdoor LED Displays Market – Use of Outdoor LED Displays in Advertizing Contributes Major Revenue to Global Market

Transparency Market Research, in its latest report, states that the global outdoor LED displays market is poised to grow at an impressive CAGR of 14.7% from 2014 to 2020. The report, titled “Outdoor LED Displays Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020”, states that the market was worth US$4.80 billion in 2013 and is estimated to reach US$12.54 billion by 2020.

The research report segments the global outdoor LED displays market on the basis of technology, application, color display, and geography. By technology, the market is bifurcated into surface mounted outdoor LED displays and individually mounted outdoor LED displays. While the latter dominated the overall outdoor LED displays market in 2013 in terms of revenue, the former is expected to gain a significant share of the market over the forecast period.

By application, the market for outdoor LED displays is categorized into perimeter LED boards, LED billboards, LED traffic lights, LED mobile panels, LED video walls, and LED matrix boards. LED billboards dominated the outdoor LED displays market in 2013, followed by perimeter LED boards. The surge in advertising campaigns by countless corporate brands has led to the growth of the LED billboards segment. The segment of perimeter LED boards has gained demand owing to rise in the number of sports stadiums around the world. In terms of color display, the outdoor LED displays market is divided into full color outdoor LED displays, monochrome outdoor LED displays, and tri-color outdoor LED displays.

The demand for full color outdoor LED displays is greater than the other two, since they have the ability to display animation, images, and videos of superior quality. End-use industries such as FMCG, automobile, textile, food and beverages, and sports and entertainment prefer full color outdoor LED displays for advertising. The global outdoor LED displays market covers four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Europe led the worldwide market in 2013 in terms of revenue, with North America following suit.

