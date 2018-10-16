3D Semiconductor Packaging Market is estimated to reach $12 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2016 to 2024. 3D semiconductor packaging is an innovative packaging technology of semiconductor chips that are manufactured by stacking and interconnecting of silicon wafers, to perform as a single device. Various features such as reduced space consumption, better overall performance, and enhanced efficiency have increased its penetration across various applications areas such as electronics, healthcare, industrial, and IT & Telecommunication, among others. Heavy spending on research & development by numerous companies and growing adoption of 3D semiconductor packaging across various industries pose an increased demand for 3D semiconductor packaging in the coming years.
Increase in number of portable electronic devices, short replacement period of electronics products, and technological superiorities over 2D packaging technology are the major factors driving the global 3D semiconductor packaging market. However, high initial capital investment may hamper the market growth. Growing trend of internet of things would provide several growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.
The global 3D semiconductor packaging market is bifurcated by technology, material type and industry vertical. By technology, the market is further segmented into 3D package-on-package, 3D wire-bonded, 3D fan-out based, 3D through-silicon-via, and others. By material type, the market is categorized into bonding wire, organic substrate, encapsulation resin, leadframe, ceramic package, die attach material, and others. By industry vertical, the market is segregated into industrial, electronics, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, automotive & transport, aerospace & defense, and others.
Based on geography, the global 3D semiconductor packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, France, Germany, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
Major companies operating in the 3D semiconductor packaging market are Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Amkor Technology, ASE group, Ltd., SUSS MicroTec AG., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, STMicroelectronics, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, among others.
Scope of 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market
Technology Type Segments
3D package-on-package
3D wire-bonded
3D fan-out based
3D through-silicon-via
Others
Materials Type Segments
Bonding wire
Organic substrate
Encapsulation resin
Leadframe
Ceramic package
Die attach material
Others
Industry Vertical Type Segments
Industrial
Electronics
Healthcare
IT & telecommunication
Automotive & transport
Aerospace & defense
Others
Geographical Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
