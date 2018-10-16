Book A Vacation Rental In North Padre Island, TX

North Padre Island, TX — Vacation rentals are the best thing after home. Travelers prefer vacation rentals over other accommodations due to their affordability, comfort and services. The Rental Management Company in North Padre Island, TX offers high quality vacation rental properties with superior services to guarantee a great experience to its resident customers.

It is a real estate company that was formed in 1988 and specializes in property management in North Padre Island and its surrounding areas since then. Its portfolio consists of single-family homes, multi-family apartment communities, Homeowner’s Associations, commercial properties, condominiums and townhouses. Their team has over 30 years of experience in property management and real estate business.

Vacation Rentals

They offer a wide array of vacation rental properties. These rentals offered are ideal for those travelling alone, on a business trip, relocating temporarily, on long vacations, family reunions, etc. You can opt for special features such as canal front/access, proximity to the beach, studios/one bedroom, 2 bedrooms, 3 bedrooms, lakeshore condos and more. The company also assists with furnished short-term rentals. The vacation rentals provide:

• Well-stocked kitchens

• Pet-friendly accommodations

• Ample parking

• Handicap accessibility

• Cable and Wi-Fi

• Local attractions

• Spectacular views

• Cleaning services

• Luxurious amenities e.g. fitness centers, hot tubs, tropical pools, etc.

Why Choose Them

• Reputed for providing professional service to its clients.

• Committed to developing long-lasting client relationships.

• Follow a team-approach philosophy.

• Continually explore new ideas to be more effective and efficient at providing its services.

Other Services

• Long-term property management and leasing

• Vacation rental management

• Exclusive one-time locator service

• Homeowner association management

• Multi-family management

• Subdivision management

• Buyer and seller representation

• Property tax protest

• Apartment community management

• Capital reserve studies

• Sales

• Construction management and property tax protest

For more information on services provided by The Rental Management Company in North Padre Island, TX, you can call at (361) 949-9050 or pay a visit at 14613 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX 78418. You can also log on to http://www.rentalmgmt.com/