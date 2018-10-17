Automotive Cyber Security Market Research Report by Forecast 2023 | MRFR

Market Scenario:



The cloud security has created revolution in the automotive industry. Cloud security denotes a broad set of policies, technologies, and controls deployment to protect data, applications and associated infrastructure of cloud computing. Cloud security services detect and spot threats before they reach the vehicle. Also, it sends the information through broadcast media to the vehicle and intelligence in real time.

Automotive Cyber Security Market is a combined method of defense to detect, protect, correct which recognizes and avoid threats. The new generation automotive cyber security cars is expected to include hardware based protection in and around the engine control unit, software implemented in vehicle to defense them, network monitoring system and enforcement inside and outside the vehicle, cloud security services, and correct data privacy and privacy for protection.

The automotive cyber security market can be segmented on the basis of security type. The security type includes network security, endpoint security, application security and wireless security. The complexity in cyber security has reduced due to implementation of wireless networks. Wireless devices present in cars helps to reduce risk related to tracking of location through explicit identifiers in protocols or identifiable patterns in waveforms.

The Automotive Cyber Security Market is expected to grow at approximately USD ~32 Million by 2023, at 9% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the automotive cyber security market are – Argus Cyber Security (Israel), Harman International Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Karamba Security (Israel), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), NNG Software Developing And Commercial Llc. (Hungary), Intel Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Escrypt Embedded Systems (Germany), Secunet AG (Germany) among others.

Segments:

Automotive Cyber Security market for segment on the basis of Security Type, Vehicle Type and Application.

Automotive Cyber Security Market by Security Type:

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Wireless Security

Cloud Security

Automotive Cyber Security Market by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Cyber Security Market by Application:

Telematics

On Board Diagnostic (OBD)

Infotainment

Communication Channels

Powertrain

Safety Systems

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of automotive cyber security market is studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The North America is one of the leading region in the automotive cyber security market due to numerous cross industry collaborations taking place between automotive original equipment manufacturers and mobile network operators (MNOs) are taking place for continuous internet connectivity inside a car to enhance the user experience of connected living, while driving. Asia-Pacific region is one of the prominent player in automotive cyber security market owing to large enterprises and SMEs in the region are increasingly adopting cloud-based cyber security solutions.

Study Objectives of Automotive Cyber Security Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Cyber Security market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the automotive cyber security market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of security type, vehicle type and application.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the automotive cyber security market.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

