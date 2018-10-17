Core HR Software Market 2018 -2025 : Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Growth And Forecast Report

17 October 2018: In 2017, the global Core HR Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Core HR Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Core HR Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM (US)

Oracle Corp (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Ultimate Software Group

Automatic Data Processing (US)

Ceridian HCM (US)

Corehr (Ireland)

Employwise (India)

Paychex (US)

Paycom Software (US)

Sumtotal Systems (US)

Workday (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Benefits and Claims Management

Payroll and Compensation Management

Personnel Management

Learning Management

Pension Management

Compliance Management

Succession Planning

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Telecom and IT

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Core HR Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Core HR Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Core HR Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year.