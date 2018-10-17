iNextrix Shared About the Overwhelming Response at GITEX

iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is one of the exhibitors at GITEX 2018. The representatives of the company are exhibiting from Booth B1 – 20, hall 01, Dubai World Trade center. As per the recent news shared by the company they are receiving an amazing response from the GITEX visitors. The company representatives are busy taking care of the visitors.

As shared earlier, the company is showcasing below mentioned top products along with the other personalized solution and services:

• Call center solution

• Conferencing system

• SIP dialers

• Live call monitoring

• Call accounting system

• DID numbering system

• And more

All solutions are gaining amazing response from the GITEX delegates and below mentioned solutions are attracting a lot more attention:

• White label Mobile SIP dialer

As per the shared details the visitors of the GITEX Technology Week 2018 are also responding well to the custom development service of the company. The representatives of iNextrix shared that the booth visitors are getting impressed with the software development and mobile application development services offered by the company. Many of the stand visitors of iNextrix have shown interest in taking the discussions to the next level.

“We are overwhelmed with the response. We know we have the best solutions and services to offer and people will like it, but it is great to see that people are loving our solutions and services at GITEX. I can say we have something to offer to each of our stand visitors and that too in a personalized manner. We listen to the need of our stand visitors at GITEX and propose a solution that can fit in their business. Moreover, we educate them about the solution they are interested in with the specific benefits and features in regard to their business. I am sure this is what they love about”, shared Arpit Modi, Director and Co-founder of the company.

He further added, “Three out of five days are passed and we are very happy and excited with the response we have received till date. Still two more days to go and we are sure about the fact that we will hearts of the GITEX visitors in upcoming two days as well based on the concrete data and experience of the past three days.”

As per the shared details, the company representatives are receiving partnership offers as well and they are willing to explore all available options for growth. They have made a couple of channel partners as well as they have discussed some possible collaboration options with the GITEX Technology Week visitors.

As per the shared details, the scheduled meetings are also going really well and they are receiving great interest of the prospects. The company delegates are getting impressed with the solutions and services offered by this more than 8 years old IT company.

The company representatives are also meeting some existing clients and exploring possible business expansion opportunities. As per the final comments made by Mr. Arpit Modi, Director and Co-founder of iNextrix, their show in GITEX is going better than expected.

To know about the company and its offerings, please visit http://inextrix.com/