Online Medical Card Launches Its New Online Medical Marijuana Clinic in Oakland, CA

Online Medical Card, one of the largest chains of 420 Evaluations in California, is proud to launch its new Online Medical Marijuana Clinic in Oakland.

This new center will start providing recommendations from Friday, 19th October 2018. The doctors will be available for consultations from Monday to Saturday between 9:00 to 22:00 hours.

Online Medical Card is already providing 420 Evaluations at Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside, San Diego & Sacramento.

Established in 2012, Online Medical Card is a reputed name in the field of medical cannabis. This online clinic houses a team of highly qualified & experienced doctors. They are certified and licensed by the State Medical Board. OMC is proud of having recommended more than 30,000 patients since its establishment.

The online clinic is equipped with a cutting-edge one-to-one patient-doctor interface platform. Patients can speak to the doctors from the comfort of home. The entire process is online. Patients receive their MMJ Cards by email and can buy marijuana products from any dispensary of their choice. High-tech HIPAA compliant software protects the privacy & confidentiality of patient-doctor correspondence.

Their charges are $59 for new patients, $45 for renewals and $279 for wallet size cards. OMC also provides grower’s license at a competitive price of $279.

Besides operating the chain of online clinics, OMC also runs an online store, OMC Vapes. They supply a wide range of branded vaporizers and CBD products across America.

“The opening of a new center for un-served areas delights us,” said the CMO of the OMC. “Through this new center, OMC will be providing quality medical marijuana services to a large number of patients who are otherwise depending upon conventional medicines,” added the CMO.

Online Medical Marijuana Clinic, Oakland will provide 420 Evaluations for all the critical illnesses that the list of eligibility conditions includes.