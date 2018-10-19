Global Biometric Sensors Market is estimated to reach $1,820 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2016 to 2024. Biometrics refers for analysing and measuring an individual’s biological and behavioural characteristics. Biometric sensors are used in microphones and high definition cameras for fast voice verification and facial recognition. Growing consumer responsiveness regarding safety & security of private files and data has supplemented the growth of biometric sensor based electronic devices such as smartwatches, tablets, smartphones and others. Different sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, and defense, among others pose a huge demand for biometric sensor market.

Some of the major driving factors of the global biometric sensors market are rise in demand for fingerprint identification in tables, smartphones, and other electronic devices. Additionally, lightweight & compact design of biometric sensors has also boosted the market. Growth in demand for fingerprint scanning biometric sensors and rising adoption of stronger security systems across various industry sectors would provide growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Type, application, end user, and geography are the key segments of the global biometric sensors market. The market by type is further categorized into ultrasound sensors, thermal sensors, optical sensors, capacitive sensors, and electric field sensors. Application segment includes finger scan, hand scan, vein scan, voice scan, facial scan, iris scan, and others. The biometric sensor market by end-user is segregated into defense & security, consumer electronics, commercial centers & buildings, medical & research labs, banking & financial services, and others.

The global biometric sensors market by geography is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, France, Germany, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in the biometric sensor market are Fulcrum Biometrics, ZKTeco Inc, 3M, Infineon Technologies AG, Safran, Precise Biometrics Ab, NEC Corporation, CrossMatch Technologies, Inc., IDEX ASA, and Suprema Inc., and among others.

