Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Report 2018 – The Lubrizol Corporation, BASF SE, Kaneka Corporation

Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market is estimated to reach $XX million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of XX.X% from 2017 to 2025. Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) is a resin, which is made by chlorination of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin, having significantly more flexibility and can also bear higher temperatures than standard PVC. CPVC is categorized by heat resistance by improving 20 to 40°C temperature without harming PVC’s physical and chemical properties. These CPVC are used in applications dealing with high temperatures and where general-purpose PVC become softer, making it useless. With this improved heat resistant property, CPVC are used in various applications such as pipe & fitments, power cable casing, fire sprinkler systems, and coatings and adhesives. With increasing applications of CPVC among many industries and mounting usage of fire sprinklers around the world, the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) market is going to resister high growth over the forecasted period.
Key factors driving the growth of the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market include increasing use of CPVC in numerous applications among various industries, growing usage of fire sprinklers around the world, and inclination towards use of cost effective & durable CPVC pipes & fittings. On the flip side, comparatively higher cost of repairs related with leak damages in case of CPVC pipes may hamper the growth of the chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market. Moreover, would create new opportunities for players in this market.
Global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market has been categorized on the basis of product, process, application, and geography. Product includes injection grade and extrusion grade. By process, market is categorized into solvent method, aqueous suspension method, and solid-phase method. Application includes pipe & fitments, power cable casing, fire sprinkler systems, and coatings and adhesives.
Global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market, on the basis of geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players operating in the market are The Lubrizol Corporation, BASF SE, Kaneka Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Xiangsheng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., KEM ONE, Novista Group, Hangzhou Electrochemical Group Co., Ltd, Shandong Yada New Material Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. etc., among others.
