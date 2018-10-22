Condos of the year! Via Condos

Canada is fast becoming a global technology hub and Via Condos is keeping pace by introducing a range of tech-savvy amenities which are available to our customers today. With erratic schedules, 24/7 work demands and the nature of living in a bustling city, people are increasingly looking for ways to simplify their lives. A more connected home and community is one way to accomplish that.

Combining the world’s most prestigious real estate brand with local market knowledge and specialised marketing expertise, Via Condos is Canada’s leading real estate sales and marketing company for the country’s most exceptional properties. Sugar wharf condos is the leading and most demanding project among the dwellers of Canada by Via Condos.

Address – 1396 Don Mills Road B121

Toronto, Ontario, M4B 0A7

Phone – 647-227-6906

Email- filipp@viacondos.com

Website – www.viacondos.com