Female Fertility Drugs Market Size | Female Fertility Market outlook|Female Fertility Market

Female fertility drugs are used in conditions where reproductive system of female is weak or unable to produce offspring due to inability in ovary development. Fertility drugs are extremely effective and first treatment option to overcome infertility. These drugs act by direct stimulation of ovaries or balancing the hormone levels.

Factors such as increase in the female population, rise in prevalence of infertility condition due to change in lifestyle, government initiation for the infertility management, and rise in disposable income are anticipated to fuel the women fertility drugs market. Moreover, increase in R&D activities for the development of new drugs, rise in the prevalence of obesity, and increase in the maternal age are expected to boost the market. However, stringent regulatory policies for drug approvals, lack of awareness about women fertility drugs in underdeveloped countries, and alternative infertility treatments such as in vitro fertilization are expected to restrain the market growth.

The global women fertility drugs market is divided into following categories-

1. Drug type

• Gonadotrophins

• Aromatase Inhibitors

• Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators

• Follicle Stimulating Hormones

• Dopamine Agonists

• Metformin Hydrochloride

• Others

2. Distribution mode

• Prescription Fertility Drugs

• Over-The-Counter Fertility drugs

3. Route of administration

• Oral

• Parenteral

4. End-users

• Hospital pharmacies

• Retail pharmacies

• Online pharmacies

And lastly, on the basis of geographical regions, the global female fertility drugs market have five major regions- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America female fertility drugs market driven by increased cases of female infertility rate due to obesity and lifestyle changes, increase in the R&D activities for the innovation of newer drugs, and rise in awareness about the fertility drugs among the key stakeholders in the region.

European market exhibit significant growth rate owing to accessibility of the products, increase in the infertility rate in female due to hormonal imbalance, and lifestyle changes.

Moreover, Asia Pacific female fertility drugs market garnered significant share due to rise in female adult population, rise in female genital mutilation, and adoption of newer drugs in the region are the factors expected to upsurge the market share.

Some of the prominent players in market are Sanofi S.A. (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Ferring B.V. (Switzerland),Eli Lilly and Co. (U.S.), Serono, Inc. (U.S.), Novogyne Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), and Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.) to name a few.

Some of the market developments include Merck KGaA receiving European Commission Grants approval in 2017, for Pergoveris prefilled injection used in the treatment of follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) and Leutinizing hormone (LH) deficiency.

According to WHO, approximately 60-80 million couples are suffering from infertility around the world. Moreover, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations, product approvals and product launchings are the strategies followed by the companies for increasing their market revenue share in female fertility drugs market.

