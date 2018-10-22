Security Information and Event Management market to grow $4.54 billion in 2019

The report “Security Information and Event Management Market by Solutions (Log and Event Management, Firewall Security Management, Patch Management, Others) – Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)” defines and segments the global SIEM market into various sub-segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of market sizes. The report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints and opportunities impacting it along with the adoption trends.

The challenge to counter the increasing number of data breaches and compliance violations in organizations is enormous. The vendors in the SIEM market are constantly innovating and remodeling their existing architecture to develop better and more secure systems. Major vendors in the SIEM market are IBM, HP, EMC, LogRhythm, McAfee, SolarWinds, and TIBCO Software among others. The major forces driving this market are growing compliance and regulatory mandates and rising level of sophistication of cybercrimes.

MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the global SIEM market by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA); by solutions: log and event management, firewall security management, patch management, and others; by services: consulting, integration, and support; by users: Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and enterprises; by industry verticals: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, telecom and Information Technology (IT), energy and utility, retail and hospitality, education and academia, and others.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global SIEM market to grow from $2.57 billion in 2014 to $4.54 billion in 2019. In terms of regions, North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of market size, while Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) are expected to experience increased market traction, during the forecast period.

