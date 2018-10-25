Global Water-based Adhesive Market Demand and Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2024

Global Water-based Adhesive Market: Overview

Also termed as waterborne adhesive, water-based adhesive is generally prepared from soluble synthetic or natural polymers. Water usually plays the role of carrier fluid to control the viscosity of adhesive particles useful for different substrates at different thicknesses. Recyclable water-based adhesive is significantly used by the CleanFlake adhesive technology formulated by Avery Dennison, one of the winners at the Plastics Recycling 2017 conference. The adhesive is made to stick fast to the thermoformed package or polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle until the close of its lifecycle while cleanly separating during the recycling procedure.

Well-versed analysts of the global water-based adhesive market foresee segmentation on the basis of application, type of resin, and feedstock. Each segment of the global water-based adhesive market is comprehensively analyzed in the report.

The publication comes forth as a remarkable, profound study of the global water-based adhesive market wherein all the crucial factors such as value chain analysis, drivers and restraints, competitive landscape, and projected forecast figures have been elaborately brought to light.

Global Water-based Adhesive Market: Trends and Opportunities

￼A wide range of end users earned by the global water-based adhesive market such as those operating in the packaging, construction, and automotive sectors are expected to augment the measure of demand during the forecast years. The global water-based adhesive market could welcome a handsome growth while riding on various advantages offered by the product, including improved heat resistance, no residual order, and no emission concern.

Water-based adhesive derived from natural polymers is expected to find broader applications in different industries. For instance, water-based adhesive derived from animals is an ideal choice for quick set applications while bookbinding could mainly employ water-based adhesive prepared from starch-based vegetables. Since water-based adhesive is free of solvents, it could be safe for use in closed areas with not much ventilation, such as classrooms. Applications such as bottle labeling, coating, and paper lamination chiefly make use of water-based adhesive. All of these factors are prognosticated to secure a reliable level of growth for the global water-based adhesive market.

Global Water-based Adhesive Market: Regional Outlook

The international water-based adhesive market is prophesied to be dominated by Asia Pacific, owing to a tremendous scope for packaging, automotive, coating, and paints industries in emerging countries such as India and China. Asia Pacific could bank on crucial growth opportunities as these countries add significance to the international water-based adhesive market with scores of manufacturing facilities installed for a variety of end-user sectors. Packaging and construction could especially raise the hopes of vendors operating in the Asia Pacific water-based adhesive market.

The U.S. and European countries are envisaged to have an optimistic impact of the global water-based adhesive market with reassuring government policies laid down for environment-friendly products. Saudi countries along with Brazil are predicted to up the demand in the global water-based adhesive market, owing to a substantial number of construction projects put into action.

Global Water-based Adhesive Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the global water-based adhesive market are envisioned to take advantage of the lucrative prospects in emerging economies while keeping an eye on major regions for growth. The Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries, Bayer Material Science, Henkel AG & Company, Applied Adhesives, and H.B. Fuller Company are some of the dominating players in the global water-based adhesive market.

