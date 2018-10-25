Power Amplifier Market 2025 New Business Opportunities, Regions, Type and Drivers

25th October, 2018- Power Amplifier Market is classified on the basis of type, applications, conduction angle, technology and geography. Amplifier circuits form the basis of most electronic systems, many of which need to produce high power to drive some output device. Power amplifier is a device that accepts an electrical signal and amplifies it further. Mainly, the power boost is significantly gained by increasing the voltage of input signal. A power amplifier is thus used to power an output source, such as a stereo speaker, a relay or a motor.

Global Power Amplifier market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Analog Devices

Broadcom Limited

Skyworks Solutions

Texas Instruments

Infineon Technologies

Other

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Audio Power Amplifier

Radio Power Amplifier

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Smartphone

Tablets

PCs and Laptops

Audio Equipment

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Power Amplifier in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Power amplifiers are graded in terms of power units known as watts. The grading is referred to as the amplifier’s power rating. The power rating reflects the maximum output that the power amplifier is capable of producing. The key factors that propel the growth of the global Market include development of next-generation wireless networks. Growing usage of mobile communication devices also adds to the driving factors.

Power Amplifier Market is classified on the basis of type as audio-power amplifiers and radio-power amplifiers. Audio-power amplifiers are also called the small signal power amplifiers; raise the power levels of signals that have audio-frequency range (20 Hz- 20 kHz).Radio-power amplifiers are also called large signal power amplifiers raise the power level of signals that have radio frequency range. They amplify a specific frequency or narrow band of frequencies while rejecting all other frequencies. Further, on the basis of applications the market is bifurcated as smartphones, feature phones, connected tablets, and others. Based on conduction angle the market is bifurcated as Class A, Class B, Class AB, Class C and Class D. Based on type of technology, the market is bifurcated as as GaAs, GaN, and SiGe, and CMOS.

Geographically, the power amplifier market spans North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Power Amplifier Market include Avago Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, TriQuint Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, Maxim Integrated, and Qorvo.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Power Amplifier Market Analysis By Regulatory Power Amplifier Market Analysis By Service Type Power Amplifier Market Analysis By Equipment Type Power Amplifier Market Analysis By Service Contract Power Amplifier Market Analysis By Service Provider Power Amplifier Market Analysis By End-User Power Amplifier Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Power Amplifier Companies Company Profiles Of The Power Amplifier Industry

