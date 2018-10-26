Data Lakes Market worth 8.81 Billion USD by 2021

The report “Data Lakes Market by Software (Data Discovery, Data Integration, Data Lakes Analytics, Data Visualization), Business Functions (Marketing, Sales, Operations, Finance, HR), Service, Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical & Region – Global Forecast to 2021”, The data lakes market is estimated to grow from USD 2.53 Billion in 2016 to USD 8.81 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.3%.

“The study answers several questions for the stakeholders, primarily which market segments to focus in the next two to five years for prioritizing the efforts and investments”.

Scope of the Report

The research report categorizes the data lakes market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-segments:

By Type

• Software

• Service

By Software

• Data Discovery

• Data Integration and Management

• Data Lakes Analytics

• Data Visualization

By Service

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

o Data Lakes Services

o System Integration and Deployment

o Support and Maintenance

By Business Function

• Marketing

• Sales

• Operations

• Finance

• Human Resources

By Deployment Model

• On-premises

• Hosted/On-cloud

By Deployment Model

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• Telecommunication & IT

• Retail & ecommerce

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Energy & Utilities

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Geographic Analysis

• Further breakdown of the North American data lakes market

• Further breakdown of the European market

• Further breakdown of the APACmarket

• Further breakdown of the MEA market

• Further breakdown of the Latin American market

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

The major forces driving the data lakes market are the need for increased business agility and accessibility, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), potential for in-depth insights to drive competitive advantage, and growing volume and variety of business data. The data lakes market is growing rapidly because of the transformation from traditional data management techniques for storage to advanced techniques and massive surge of flowing structured and unstructured data.

Operations business function is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

Data lakes solutions are used for various business functions which include marketing, finance, sales, operations, and human resource. Operations is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period among all applications because of the growing demand of IoT-enabled technologies. These technologies are used for operations in IT and manufacturing organizations. Moreover, it also helps with resolving operations related issues in real-time and the need for streamline operations across industries.

BFSI is estimated to have the largest market size in 2016

The data lakes market is also segmented by various industry verticals, out of which the adoption of data lakes is expected to be the largest in the BFSI vertical as the volume and variety of data is increasing day by day with the growing demand of IT systems for financial transactions in banks and other financial services institutes.

North America is expected to dominate the data lakes market during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the data lakes market in 2016 due to the technological advancements and early adoption of data management systems in the region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. The primary driving forces for this growth are increasing technological adoption and huge opportunities across industry verticals in APAC countries, especially India, China, and Japan.

The report also encompasses different strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, and product developments, adopted by major players to increase their share in the market. Some of the major technology vendors include Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Informatica (U.S.), Teradata (U.S.), Capgemini (France), EMC Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Atos (France), and SAS Institute (U.S.).

Browse 65 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 151 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Data Lakes Market by Software (Data Discovery, Data Integration, Data Lakes Analytics, Data Visualization), Business Functions (Marketing, Sales, Operations, Finance, HR), Service, Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical & Region – Global Forecast to 2021”

