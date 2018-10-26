Vehicle Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Analysis Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The upsurge in the analytics and real time data demand by end users have also unlocked the growth possibilities for the vehicle analytics market. Market intensive reports associated to the information and communication technology industry among others recently have been made available by Market Research Future which publishes reports on this industry. The vehicle analytics market is projected to expand with a 24 percent CAGR while achieving USD 4.3 Billion in earnings by the year 2023.

Vehicle analytics have allowed business critical decisions to be made with a greater degree of control because of the availability of data in real-time. Rising integration of vehicle analytics in automobiles by various transportation providers and automobile manufacturers have increased the demand for the market greatly. Traffic management solutions are also one of the major causes for developing the market at an increased pace. Analytic insights that are essential to the end users of this market are creating further scope for the progress of the market over the forecast period.

Major Key Players

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

CloudMade (Ukraine),

Harman International Industries, Inc. (U.S.),

Teletrac Navman (U.S.),

Inseego (U.S.),

Agnik LLC (U.S.),

SAP SE (Germany),

Genetec (Canada),

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems (Canada),

Inquiron (U.S.),

Automotive Rentals (ARI) (U.S.)

among others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Vehicle Analytics market.

Major giants like IBM Corporation and Microsoft Corporation are investing into vehicle analytics market due to increasing number of applications for vehicle analytics. Increasing adoption of smartphones and other mobile communication devices is one major factor fueling the growth of vehicle analytics market. IBM Corporation, in partnership with Panasonic Corporation has launched a cognitive infotainment platform in order to offer complete infotainment solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other fleet service providers. These infotainment solutions will be powered by cloud technologies in order to provide scalability and agility.

Competitive Analysis

The chances for increasing revenue inflow in the business are expected to multiply through the forecast period. The escalating interest in diversification within the business has indirectly allowed the businesses to utilize several situations obtainable in the market. Companies are also continually attempting to create financial leverage, to be better positioned to capitalize on market gains. Challengers are also investing a certain amount in innovation to provide a certain degree of innovation in the market and expand the avenues for growth especially in the duration of the forecast period. The market trends have also necessitated the need to ensure financial sustainability to spend in growth opportunities as and when they arise. The objective of the firms in the market to grow their shareholder’s value, while enhancing the capability to power their competitive edge has enabled the company’s growth to a great extent.

Segmentation:

The vehicle analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, professional services, deployment, application and end users. By component, the market is divided into the software and services segments. The professional services-based segmentation of the vehicle analytics market comprises of support & maintenance, consulting services, managed services, deployment, and integration. The deployment-based division of the market consists of on demand and on premise segment. Usage Based Insurance, Predictive Maintenance, Warranty Analytics, Traffic Management, Infotainment, Road Charging, Dealer Performance Analysis, Safety & Security Management, Driver & User Behavior Analysis are the segments on the basis of application. Finally, the end users segment comprises of automotive dealers, travel & hospitality, service providers, fleet owners, insurers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, North America, followed by Europe is leading the global vehicle analytics market in 2017. North America is a technically advanced region, and has well-established & financially intensive economy. Also, the presence of leading players such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc. and others is supporting the development of vehicle analytics in the region. Increasing population and growing economies have accelerated the pace of passenger cars’ demand in Asia-Pacific region. Economic meltdown in Europe and North America acted as a catalyst for the already growing automobile industry in Asia-Pacific and many European & American automobile manufacturers shifted their production plants to developing countries. Rising population, various economies ranging from developing to developed, and other government policies to promote industrial growth have made the Asia-Pacific region a perfect destination for automobile manufacturers to setup their facilities thereby Asia Pacific has considered as a fastest growing market for vehicle analytics during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Infrastructure Providers

Chip designers and fabricators

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

OEM technology solution providers

