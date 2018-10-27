DeepSight AI Labs wins Create @ Alibaba Cloud Startup Contest in both India and China

Bangalore, India ( October 27, 2018) – Alibaba had organized a global entrepreneur competition in August 2018, held in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. The competition had received an overwhelming response from startups in the field of Artificial intelligence, big data, cyber security, digital services, immersive media and the internet of things. DeepSight AI Labs, one of the 6 winners and only AI-based computer vision startup to win this competition.

The winners were invited by Alibaba to participate in its next regional level event – Battle of the God’s Global Maker Competition, held in Taiyuan, China on 10 October 2018. DeepSight AI Labs had scored the highest points among the top 10 startups from India and China and emerged as a winner again.

“Within 6 months from the inception of DeepSight AI Labs, we have built excellent traction in terms of bringing the talent together, developing the product “GoSecure” to getting recognitions – StartupIndia, NASSCOM, NVIDIA Inception Program, selected by accelerators, and to paying customers, especially winning Create @ Alibaba Cloud Startup Contest both in India and the regional level contest in China has given us great confidence boost.”- Said Satya Tadimeti, Cofounder & CEO of DeepSight AI Labs.

“Our team’s hard work has now placed us in a favorable position to offer GoSecure to any enterprise looking to enhance their security with intelligence, through a cost-effective, easy to install, customizable retrofit solution that will work with any camera and resolution.” said Rakesh Channaiah, the Co-founder & COO.

“GoSecure” turns regular CCTV systems into AI-powered Smart Surveillance Solutions. It detects potential threats from live feed of multiple cameras and sends 5-way instant alerts, including audio & visual alerts on monitors, SMS, email and also IVR calls to alert concerned authorities. This could potentially help in saving human lives and protecting valuable assets.

“Probably, GoSecure is the only “Universally Compatible Smart Surveillance Retrofit Solution” that works with any CCTV system with any type/resolution cameras that can be installed and configured in less than 2 hours.”- Satya Tadimeti further added.

DeepSight AI Labs currently focused on sales of their GoSecure Solution in India, Netherlands, and Germany, and working on launching GoSecure Box, GoSecure Cloud, and GoSecure+ Enterprise in rest of the countries in Europe, USA, Canada, and Latin America soon.

About DeepSight AI Labs

DeepSight AI Labs is an AI-based computer vision startup that offers customized solutions to surveillance, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. Those who would like to know more about DeepSight AI Labs/ GoSecure, explore partnership and investment opportunities can visit their website: http://deepsightlabs.com

Media Contact:

Divya Sadanandamurthy

Director – HR & Operations

+91 98448 40203

divya@deepsightlabs.com

http://deepsightlabs.com

Address:

84 3rd Cross 4th Block

Banashankari 3rd Stage

Bengaluru, India

Vishnu Tadimeti

Director – Marketing

+1 408 755 5191

vishnu@deepsightlabs.com

http://deepsightlabs.com

Address:

180 Hayward

Irvine CA 92602

United States of America

###