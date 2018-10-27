This Season make your Kitchen Counters Healthy with Hurom Juicers

New Delhi, October 2018: There is nothing more amazing than getting your daily dose of fluids with loads of minerals, vitamins and everything else that fruits contain. To encourage this concept, Hurom, a South Korean juicer brand comes up in Indian market to revolutionize the way you squeeze out your juices.

Hurom offers pretty and innovative designs keeping the environmental considerations in mind. They offer juicers in the form of series such as H-AA Series, HP Series, H-100 Elite Series. All the juicers are smarter, quicker and better in their functionality and promises superior quality and protection. It’s an ideal option of transforming your household in a fit and a healthy way.

They have recently come up H-AI Slow Juicer, which boasts a stylish, self feeding hopper that allows this latest juicing machine to operate without human intervention. Called as Hurom’s most capable juicer till date, its vertical pulp outlet and its 3 degree chamber will help to pull out every last drop of nutrients from the fruit.

Known as No.1 Slow Juicer, Hurom is contributing to human health and happiness with strong kitchen appliances all over the world. Luxury Personified is helping this excellence bring to India. Their appliances are indeed the necessary elements for everyone’s dream kitchen.

Price: Rs. 26,000/- for HP series,

Rs. 32,000/- for H-aa series

Rs. 36,000/- for H100 series

Rs. 40,000/- for H-AI series

Availability: Mid- October