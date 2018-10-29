Corelis Introduces New Features & Enhancements in ScanExpress™ Software Version 9.0

New Software Update includes improved Memory Model Format, ScanExpress™ Viewer Test Coverage Display, IEEE-1149.1-2013 PDL Support, and a new Graphical User Interface.

Corelis, Inc., Cerritos, CA, October 29, 2018 – Corelis, the leading supplier of high-performance boundary-scan test and measurement tools, has announced the availability of version 9.0 of its ScanExpress™ Boundary-Scan Tool Suite. This new software update supports several new devices, is better integrated with third-party software, and allows new test coverage visualization.

Featured enhancements to ScanExpress™ 9.0 include the memory model format which has been overhauled to support command sequencing, additional metadata, and improved differential pin handling. These new features allow for more descriptive memory models while at the same time significantly reducing file size and simplifying the process of creating and modifying models for complex memory devices like DDR4

SDRAM.

ScanExpress™ Viewer can now overlay test coverage data on top of CAD and photographs for visual analysis of boundary-scan test coverage. Coverage reports created by ScanExpress™ DFT Analyzer can be imported into ScanExpress™ Viewer to color-code pins based on “Complete,” “Partial,” “None,” and “Undefined” coverage classifications. Color-coding is customizable, and this feature can be used with or without a photograph.

Another new feature is that ScanExpress™ TPG scripts can now call IEEE-1149.1-2013-compliant procedure description language (PDL) files, allowing procedures to be executed from a ScanExpress™ Runner test plan. Two new script functions, load_pdl() and tcl_eval(), can now be used to load and execute PDL or standard TCL scripts.

ScanExpress™ JET and ScanExpress™ Programmer (Target Assisted Programmer module) now support NAND flash programming with Xilinx Zynq 7000 series All Programmable SoCs. NAND-flash support supplements the existing Xilinx Zynq SPI NOR flash programming and basic JET CPU support.

ScanExpress™ Runner now includes both 32-bit and 64-bit DLLs for integration with a wider variety of third-party systems. This means 64-bit versions of popular suites like LabVIEW and MATLAB can call the ScanExpress™ Runner DLL natively as well as integrate with customer 64-bit applications.

Existing Corelis customers with a valid maintenance contract can now access the new software version 9.0 through the Corelis support website. To inquire about a maintenance package or to obtain a full list of improvements, please contact the Corelis sales team at (562) 926-6727; or, send an email to Sales@corelis.com.

As always, Corelis offers free training to all clients so that they may immediately utilize the various new product features and innovations now available. Class schedules and registration information can be found on the Corelis website at:

# # # #

Copyright © 2018 Corelis, Inc. All rights reserved. Corelis, the Corelis logo, and ScanExpress are trademarks of Corelis, Inc. All other company and product names may be trade names, trademarks, or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without