Ethernet Switch Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Analysis Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global ethernet switch market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The ethernet switch market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors. The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above-mentioned factors.

The demand for high speed data services among enterprises, adoption of cloud-based services among various verticals of organization is primarily responsible for global Ethernet switch market growth. The deployment of data centers and necessity for high speed connectivity solution between data centers and organizations, increase in internet usage are fuelling the market growth.

Major Key Players

The key players in the global ethernet switch market include- Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei, Hewlett-Packard, Arista, Juniper Networks, H3C, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., D-Link Corporation, Allied Telesis, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, TRENDnet, Inc., Dell among others.

According to MRFR, The global Ethernet Switch Market is expected to reach approximately USD 6.84 billion by the end of 2023 with 4.07% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023

Industry News

February, 2018 – Netgear, Inc. a global computer networking company launched 28 port smart cloud switches capable of remote management. The switches can be controlled through web portal or mobile application featuring 24 copper Gigabit Ethernet ports which helps in providing flexibility and connectivity in the network.

February, 2018 – Innovium, Inc., a leading networking solutions provider, unveiled an advanced switch software platform for data centers which helps in high performance. There are numerous benefits of advanced switch software such as high performance, VXLAN switching and routing, protection of network infrastructure and many more.

Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into modular ethernet switches and fixed configuration ethernet switches. Fixed configuration ethernet switches can be further segmented into unmanaged switches, smart switches and managed L2 and L3 switches. Out of these, modular ethernet switches segment accounted for the largest market share majorly due to its benefits like safe, easy to use and elegant in design and features.

On the basis of switching port, the market can be segmented into 100ME and 1GbE, 10GbE, 40GbE and 100GbE. Out of these, 10GbE segment is projected to be the largest segment of ethernet switch market due to its adoption from large branch offices, data centers, campuses and telecommunication service providers.

On the basis of end-users, the market can be segmented into carrier ethernet, data center and enterprise and campus. Out of these, data center segment hold the significant share of the total market due to the booming telecommunication industry all over the world.

On the basis of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific and North America region are the main regions contributing major share in global ethernet switch market. Asia Pacific dominated the ethernet switch market in past years in terms of revenue due to the growing IT and telecommunication industry. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the ethernet switch market.

Regional Analysis:

The global ethernet switch market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Ethernet switch segment market globally drives the market majorly due to growing industries like automotive, healthcare, telecommunication and IT among others. Due to technological advancement, increasing number of data centers that are managed by cloud solution providers. The demand of ethernet switch is increasing from telecommunication service providers coupled with increasing penetration of internet is expected to drive the ethernet switch market at fast pace.

The global ethernet switch market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. These regions are further bifurcated into various countries including U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India.

