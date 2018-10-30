Future of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2025: Radiant Insights, Inc

October 30, 2018: The internet of things, or IoT, is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.
Rising adoption of cloud platforms across the sector coupled with government initiatives for smart grid modernization across the US, UK, China and India provides lucrative growth opportunities to the IoT in utility market.
In 2017, the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Cisco Systems
- Comcast
- Ericsson
- Fujitsu
- General Electric
- Honeywell
- IBM
- Oracle
- Qualcomm
- Robert Bosch
- SAP
- Teradata
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Analytics
- Security
- Smart Grid Management
- Predictive Asset Maintenance
Market segment by Application, split into
- Water And Sewage Management
- Public Utility Natural Gas Management
- Power Grid Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
