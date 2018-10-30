Global Embedded Computer market will propel huge growth and share in near future: Radiant Insights, Inc

October 30, 2018: About Embedded Computer
An embedded computer is defined as a computer system with a dedicated function integrated in the electrical or mechanical system. Embedded computers consist of basic components, such as microprocessors, 110 connections, and memory, embedded into a board with a real-time computing system.
Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global embedded computer market will post a revenue more than USD 3300 million by 2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global embedded computer market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Radiant Insights report, Global Embedded Computer Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- ABACO SYSTEMS
- Advantech
- Artesyn
- Curtiss-Wright
- Digi International
- EUROTECH
- Kontron S&T
- Radisys
Market driver
- Growing demand for IoT devices
Market challenge
- High lead time
Market trend
- Growing popularity of smart meters
