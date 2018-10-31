Managed Mobility Services Market 2018: Company Profiles, Industry Segments, Global Trends, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global managed mobility services market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the managed mobility services market in North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Managed Mobility Services Market is growing rapidly over 32% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 28 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Managed Mobility Services or MMS refers to the disruptive influx of new mobile technologies which help end-users to integrate mobile devices with the traditional desktop environment, provide on-demand access for their capabilities, and build the infrastructure that enables choice of device and applications. A modern digital workplace increase employee productivity by empowering communication and collaboration, and reduce costs, providing a personalized consumer experience.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3955

Major Key Players:

• AT&T, Inc. (U.S.)

• Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Wipro Ltd. (India)

• Orange S.A. (France)

• HP (U.S.)

• Vodafone Group PLC (U.K.)

• Accenture PLC (Ireland)

• Telefonica S.A. (Spain)

• Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

Access PR Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/managed-mobility-services-market-managed-mobility-services

Managed Mobility Services Market Segmentation:

The managed mobility services market has been segmented on the basis of function, organization size and vertical. The vertical segment is further bifurcated into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, retail, education and others. Managed mobility services market is new and undergoing technical advancements. Owing to this, it is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of managed mobility services market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major growth in managed mobility services market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing use of internet, mobiles and tablets in that region.

Managed Mobility Services Market Competitive Analysis:

The Managed Mobility Services market appears fiercely fragmented & competitive due to the competitive landscape formed by the many large and small players along with the new entrants. Agreement & Partnership, Product Launch, Acquisition, and expansion are the strategies of the key players, traced from the recent proceedings. Substantial investments have been made in the R&D to develop a technology that is entirely on a different level and unrivaled.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

April 26, 2018 – Vox Mobile (US) launched an all-inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices. This one-of-a-kind program combining new DaaS (Device-as-a-Service) and MMS (Managed Mobility Services) is designed especially for Apple program to simplify how businesses procure, deploy and support iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It offers the best products and platforms for businesses and the best end-to-end lifecycle management services at an affordable monthly price, lowers the total cost of ownership, streamlining support, and enhancing employee productivity.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/managed-mobility-services-market-3955

Intended Audience:

• Technology investors

• Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• Research/Consultancy firms

• MMS Service Providers

• MMS Platform Providers

• Cloud solution provider

• Device Manufacturers

• Open-Source Platform Providers

• System Integrators

• External Service Providers (ESPs)

• Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Providers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com