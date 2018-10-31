United States Rack And Pinion Market Growth Factors and Share by Manufacturer 2018-2025

31st October 2018 – United States Rack And Pinion Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the upcoming years. Rack and pinion are the arrangement of gears that transform the revolving motion into lined motion. Pinion is a circular gear that engrosses teeth on line gear known as rack. This is a toothed bar used in rack and pinion systems for transforming the revolving motion of the pinion into lined motion. Rack and pinion arrangements are usually utilized such as a portion of a common lined actuator. It is generally set up in the steering machinery of cars or additional rolled, piloted automobiles.

Likewise, it is utilized in any machine that converts rotary motion into linear motion and is normally used in all types of gear systems from the modern power steering systems to conventional manual systems. Driving factors for the progress of the United States rack and pinion market are the growing sale of automobile. , However, pricing and other high costs are likely to impact negatively on the growth of industry.

United States rack and pinion market is categorized, based on material, rack, pinion, application, end-use industry and geography. Based on material, the United States rack and pinion industry is classified as carbon steel, alloy steel and plastic. Based on rack, the market is classified as cross section, teeth straight and teeth helical. Based on pinion, the market is classified as plain bore, preloaded double pinion, shaft, bored & keyed and master gear.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Sati Spa

Emerson Electric Co.

Pentair, Inc.

Rotork Controls, Inc

Ultimate Power Steering

Sirca International Srl

SMC Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd

bar GmbH

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Alloy Steel

Carbon Steel

Plastic

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Construction

Automobile

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Rack And Pinion in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

