Tap some Red Green and Blue in life

Who doesn’t like playing new and exciting games? Games help you relax and forget about your day to day stress. Although after a while, most of the games get boring, but don’t worry, there is a new, exciting game in the market that will never get old thanks to the different themes and objects you can add to your play. The game we are talking about is Touch the Color – Tapping RGB, which is a colorful, smooth, challenging and fun game. Touch the Color will prove to be a refreshing addition to your smartphone and will fill your mundane hours with colors. What works best about this game as compared to other tapping games is the fact that you can unlock a wide array of themes.

Touch the Color is suitable for all the ages and has a pretty simple game play. It may look similar to other touch games but the more you play, the more you will see how challenging and fun it can get. Touch the Color is extremely fast-paced and the player needs to be on his toes all the time. You need to tap RGB icons rapidly to score points and win exciting prizes and themes including seasonal themes such as Halloween, Christmas etc. Although the game is primarily a game against speed and time, you need to be really resourceful and have a strong sense of logic along with rapid reflexes to win.

Touch the Color is a feature-rich game yet it won’t drain your device. Its one-touch finger style of play is available in two modes – easy and normal and both these modes are also available offline. The Dark and Light mode allows you to play the game at any time of the day. Right now, Touch the Color has come out with beautiful Halloween themes for various Halloween related items such as pumpkins, witch, diamond, car, black cat etc. The more you play, the more chances you will get to win these exciting themes.

What makes Touch the Color one of the best games available on the market is its size. The app is hardly 40 MB so it won’t hog up your memory. But don’t be fooled by its deceptively small size, the app packs a punch and will keep you tapping and clicking for hours together thanks to its fun music and a bright and colorful interface. You can also challenge your friends and millions of other players from the game and compare your scores.

Touch the Color is available on iTunes for free and can be downloaded on iPhone, iPod and iPad as well. It is available in two languages – French and English.

So why wait, download the game now and play away!

To connect with the game socially, log on to https://dezeiraud.com or visit https://github.com/Dezeiraud/Touch-the-Color-PressKit