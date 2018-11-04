Godrej Reserve Devanahalli – Residential Plots Coming Soon in Bangalore

Located in green and pollution free environment, Godrej Reserve Devanahalli residential plots are stretched over 92.7 acres of lush greens near airport in Bangalore. It is located only a short drive from international airport Kempegowda and it is a huge land parcel with different contours beautified by nature with green and sprawling cover. You can now build your dream home covered by 6 acres of lush green forest cover. You can enjoy the luxury of two world-class clubhouses, a range of community parks, organic farms, and you can breathe fresh and cleaner oxygen than the city. Godrej Reserve is a forest themed development located around the serene Nandi Hills and Kempegowda airport.

Godrej ReservePlots Devanahalli is one of the world-class properties with exclusive amenities and modern facilities. The project is located near airport in north Bangalore and is among the most reputed residential developments by Godrej Properties. It is known to have world-class design and excellent location advantages to provide assured quality of living to the modern home buyers. If you are still searching for your dream home, this project is something you always want to finish your search. Godrej Reserve Devanahalli has unique designs and innovative construction techniques.

Major Highlights of the project

• Retail plaza

• Book café

• Curated parks and gardens

• 12 acres of lush greens

• Organic farming

• Jogging and cycling tracks

• 2 world-class clubhouses

• 6 acres of lush green forests

• 42000 trees spread over green cover

• Plotted development stretched over 92.7 acres

• Rainwater harvesting, sustainable infrastructure and swales

Key features

• World-class security

• Over 60% of area dedicated to lush greens

• 92.7 acre township

Amenities

• Green terrace

• Gym

• Open sky sculpture court

• Sports Zone

• Book café

• Swimming pool

• Clubhouse

• All major games

• ATM and convenience store

• Kids play area

• Senior citizen area

Location advantages

• Located around NH44

• World-class property by rail, road and air

• Located around Kempegowda International Airport

• 15km from Hebbal Flyover

• Proximity to BMSIT Engineering college

• Schools and hospitals located nearby

• Several brands of shopping centers are located in the proximity

Godrej Reserve is a plotted real estate development which will be the hot cake in real estate market of the city. Godrej Reserve is going to offer varied configurations of the plot and overall project will be based on forest theme. The whole project is going to be stretched over 93 acres of landscapes. Godrej Reserve is going to be a luxurious plotted development where you can access all the modern amenities. Godrej Properties is a leading name in real estate industry and it is also about to develop its first plotted real estate development in the city. It will offer plot size ranging from 1200 sq. ft, 1500 sq. ft, 1800 sq. ft, 2400 sq. ft, and 3200 sq. ft. Godrej Reserve is going to offer unique development to attract a huge range of home buyers who want to invest here.

