MARS Release 20180517 Now Available

MARS Automation for MS Access Version 7.0 Build 20180517 has been released. This update includes software enhancements and bug fixes.

Issues Resolved in MARS Version 7.0 Build 20180419:

– Trial pop up when manually executing schedules

– Additional performance improvements & minor bug fixes

Enhancements:

– New user interface when executing schedules manually

The next release of MARS is scheduled for November 2018.

For more information about MARS Automation For MS Access, please visit https://go.christiansteven.com/ms-access-reports-query-macro-automation-scheduler-mars

About ChristianSteven Software

Established 2002 in London, UK, ChristianSteven is a premier developer of Business Intelligence, Report Scheduler & Business Automation software. We offer high-quality, clean, and professional solutions that solve mission-critical large enterprise needs. Our products are unique with flexible, intuitive interfaces and rich functionality to match.

ChristianSteven Software presents a new release of MARS Automation For MS Access – the one-stop solution for automating, scheduling, exporting, distributing and delivering your Microsoft Access reports, queries and macros.