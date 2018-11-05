The Law Office of Troy P. Owens, Jr. Represents Clients Charged with DUI or DWI Cases

The Law Office of Troy P. Owens, Jr. provides comprehensive and aggressive representation to individuals charged with a crime, including DUI and DWI cases. The firm also helps clients understand their case better so they could make the correct decisions and behavior in court.

[CHULA VISTA, 11/05/2018] – The Law Office of Troy P. Owens, Jr. is a criminal defense law firm in Chula Vista, California. It handles all kinds of criminal cases including driving under the influence (DUI) and driving while intoxicated (DWI). A suspected DUI/DWI violator should immediately contact the firm for representation to avoid penalties, and they must be aware of the rules in the state.

DUI/DWI Laws in California

In California, as in most other states, the blood alcohol content (BAC) limit for private vehicle drivers 21 years old and above is below 0.08. Once drivers’ BAC level reaches 0.08 and higher, they are liable for DUI.

The limit is lower for commercial/professional and younger drivers. Drivers of commercial vehicles like taxicabs and buses can only have a BAC level of less than 0.04. Private vehicle drivers younger than 21 have a limit of 0.01.

The authorities measure BAC through breath, blood, or urine tests. The BAC varies according to gender, the alcohol content of drinks, and the number of drinks consumed. Certain medications, such as cough syrup, contain alcohol. Thus, motorists who have taken excessive amounts of cough syrup are at risk of DUI charges.

Those who refuse to take BAC tests can be considered offenders as well. Depending on the severity of the case, motorists may face the following charges:

• Admin Per Se License Suspension – The CA Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) confiscates an offender’s driver’s license when they fail or refuse a BAC test. The driver has 10 days to request an administrative hearing once they receive a suspension order from the DMV. For a CA administrative hearing, The Law Office of Troy P. Owens, Jr. can assist clients, and help them reduce their penalties or have the case dismissed.

• Suspension or Revocation in BAC Test Refusal – Motorists who refuse to take a BAC test may face more severe penalties. Drivers may face one year of suspension in the first offense, two-year license revocation for the second offense, and three-year revocation for the third offense. A first-time offender may be sent to jail for three months and fined $390 to 1000 dollars. A second-time offender may have up to one year of jail time and a one-year suspension.

Aggressive Representation

The Law Office of Troy P. Owens, Jr. is passionate about fighting for its clients’ rights, regardless of the charges pressed against its clients. The firm also takes an aggressive approach in their defense strategy to push for a dismissal of the allegations or a lower punishment.

Apart from court representation, the firm educates its clients about their respective cases. This way, clients can make smart decisions, especially in the courtroom.

The firm’s lawyers are available for a call or an in-house consultation on weekends or in the evenings.

