Why it is necessary to fulfill the vitamins need of body?

Vitamins deficiency in a body relates to diseases known as anemia that occurs due to the lack of red blood cells in the body when there is a lower level of certain vitamins in a body. There are some specific vitamins whose deficiency is linked with anemia and that are Vitamin B-12, Vitamin C and folate. In some instances, people don’t even know that they have vitamin deficiency in their bodies due to which they have to face some issues that could become serious with the passing time

Symptoms of vitamins deficiency

– Shortness of breath

– Fatigue

– Pale skin

– Dizziness

– Weight loss

– Abnormal heartbeat

– Numbness in feet and hands

– Personality changes

– Weakness in muscles

– Mental confusions

– Unsteady movements

Vitamin deficiency in the human body isn’t developed suddenly rather it takes months or years to develop and the symptoms are not visible at first but they increase when the deficiency becomes worse. Vitamins deficiency in a body can cause anemia.

Causes

It occurs when the body doesn’t have enough of the vitamins which are needed to produce a specific quantity of red blood cells. Red blood cells in a body are responsible to carry oxygen from the lungs to other organs of the body. If your diet lacks certain vitamins which are needed to produce those red blood cells then it is obvious that there would be some issues in your body.

Fulfill body’s need of vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is highly required by the human body for the normal functioning of the body and for the development of nerves, blood cells, brain and some other important organs of the body. It is among the most important vitamins which should be included in the everyday diet for the better working and functioning of the human body. B12 helps the body in the maintenance of a healthy nervous system which is important for metabolic processes and also necessary to the DNA synthesis. Vegan Vitamin B12 is a good source to fulfill all the vitamin B12 requirements of the body.

– Boosted energy level

It helps in boosting the energy level of body and also supports the body in the formation of the red blood cells and adrenal glands. It helps the body in converting the carbohydrates into glucose.

– Flavorful

Vitamin B12 liquid is easy to intake and is a flavorful formula. It is normally absorbed the blood vessels when it is in the mouth so it is better for the adults to intake who have trouble absorbing this from their stomach. It is ultra-potent and more soluble. It starts affecting immediately it enters the body.