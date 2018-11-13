3D Mapping Technology- A Revolution In The Gypsum Industry

3D mapping technology is being adopted by the gypsum mining companies to create digital maps of underground mines. 3-D mapping systems provide significant improvements in mine safety and automatically map and measure production. Companies like Rio Tinto are utilizing the 3D mapping technology to improving the way they dig up commodities as well as cut cost.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GYPSUM MINING GLOBAL MARKET AT $3 BILLION IN 2017.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the gypsum market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the market. This was mainly due to the region’s large population and high demand from residential and industrial building and construction industries.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, users of gypsum board can use plywood, wood, brick and other conventional construction materials for faster installation and cost effectiveness. Gypsum can also be allured by benefits such as enhanced mildew, mold, weather and fire resistance. This gypsum board can be used in ceilings, walls and partition systems.

USG corporation (United States Gypsum Corporation) was the biggest player in the gypsum market, with revenues of $3 billion in 2016. USG Corporation’s growth strategy aims at enhancing the company’s leadership position in the building products industry, achieve unparalleled customer loyalty and deliver profitable growth. The company is the largest distributor of wallboard in the United States and the largest manufacturer of gypsum products in North America.

Gypsum mining includes mining of gypsum and its compounds that are used in manufacture of wallboard, cement, plaster of Paris, soil conditioning, a hardening retarder in Portland cement.

