Overview of North America Semi and Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market with Latest Trends, Top Players and Analysis and Forecast to 2030

A new market research report titled “North America Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market By Automation Level (L0, L1, L2, etc), By Component (Embedded System, Camera, etc), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2030“, has been added to the wide online database overseen by TechSci Research. The study talks about the prime market growth factors alongside future projections that would affect the North America Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market amid the forecast period between 2016 and 2030. The concerned study is broken-down in various market factors including top players, demand & production stats, challenges, and opportunities with the end goal to edify the readers about the real scenario in the North America Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market.

North America semi & fully autonomous vehicle market stood at $ 1.7 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 22% to cross $ 26.2 billion by 2030. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising focus of automotive OEMs on enhancing safety features in the vehicles along with government support towards developing driverless vehicles. According to a study by the Department of Transportation, United States, majority of the road accidents are caused due to human error, and semi & fully autonomous vehicles significantly eliminate this risk as due to various safety features. Additionally, growing interest of technology giants such as Google, Intel, etc., towards autonomous vehicles is encouraging companies worldwide to focus on this segment.

Some of the major players operating in North America semi & fully autonomous vehicle market are BMW AG, General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Tesla Motors Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) NV, Hyundai Motor Company.

