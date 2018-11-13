What’s special about dentures at Edinburgh Dental Specialists?

[11/14/2018 – Edinburgh] Dentures get a bad rap. Many a comedy sketch has featured wonky and obviously false teeth slipping out the mouth or affecting speech with hilarious results. And while it may have been true in the past that dentures were ill-fitting and looked unrealistic, 21st century dentures are a different beast altogether.

At Edinburgh Dental Specialists, dentures are its business. This isn’t just another run-of-the-mill treatment, its dental team loves to create and fit high-quality dentures, so much so that Edinburgh Dental Specialists founder, Dr Kevin Lochhead, has spoken at conferences on the subject.

Crafting with care

Edinburgh Dental Specialists uses its own in-house technicians to produce its dentures. It uses the latest technology, such as Ivoclar injection moulding, to make sure that every pair of Edinburgh Dental Specialists dentures fit well and last a long time. Edinburgh Dental Specialists is so confident in its dentures that all the removable pairs have a lifetime guarantee against manufacturing faults.

The technicians use pictures of the patient’s original teeth to create natural-looking replacements that sit kindly in their mouth. They consider the size and shape of the mouth, as well as the age of the patient and the tone of their skin, to create a sympathetic restoration. Modern techniques and materials make it possible to create a set of dentures that are almost indistinguishable from the real thing.

Fixed firmly in place at Edinburgh Dental Specialists

And if Edinburgh Dental Specialists patients want to go one step further and secure their dentures in place, they can opt for denture stabilisation. This is a procedure that fixes the dentures onto 4-6 dental implants per arch. This holds them in place, completely removing any worries about slippage or speech impediment. Dental implants also help to maintain the health of the jaw by stimulating new bone growth.

Edinburgh Dental Specialists patients can opt for their dentures to remain removable or keep them fixed in place. If they are fixed, the teeth are then maintained in the same way as natural teeth, with regular brushing and flossing. But, if the Edinburgh Dental Specialists patient prefers to take their teeth out to clean, the dentures can be clipped on and off the implants as needed.

Visit their website at http://www.edinburghdentist.com.