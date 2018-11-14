Connected Car Market by Services, Form, Network, Transponder, Hardware and Region – Global Forecast 2025

According to the new market research report “Connected Car Market by Service (Connected Services, Safety & Security, and Autonomous Driving), Form (Embedded, Tethered, and Integrated), Network (DSRC, and Cellular), End Market, Transponder, Hardware, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™, The automotive industry is witnessing a high degree of innovations and disruptive technologies. Various technologies such as head-up displays, smart infotainment, telematics systems, and autonomous driving are becoming an integral part of high-end automobiles. With improved connectivity, a vehicle can interact with other entities, such as infrastructure as well as other vehicles, to share useful information, including driving habits, traffic congestion, shortest route, roadblocks, and fuel economy. Most of these technologies use real-time data and require regular updates, and are thus able to communicate operational and diagnostic data from onboard systems and connected devices.

The global connected car market, by value, is estimated to be USD 72.89 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 219.21 Billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% from 2017 to 2025. Some of the major drivers identified are increase in industry compliance norms and government mandates supporting connected technology in passenger cars. However, factors such as network coverage limitation, lag in lack of standardization, and concerns related to data privacy and cybersecurity may hinder the growth of the connected car market in the future.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Connected Car Market.

Download our PDF Brochure and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=102580117

Market Dynamics

Drivers-

• The rise in the Demand for Safer, More Efficient, and Convenient Driving

• Government Mandates for Connected Car Applications

Restraints-

• Lack of Supporting Infrastructure for Connected Cars in Developing Countries

• Unavailability of Standard Platforms

Opportunities-

• Evolution of the New Value Chain Ecosystem of the Automotive Industry

• The Road to Autonomous Vehicles

Challenges-

• Increase in the Threat of Cyber Security for Smart Vehicles

• Cost Optimization of the Connected Car Technology in the Vehicle

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Connected Car Market”

118 – Tables

61- Figures

174 – Pages

View more detailed TOC @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/connected-car-market-102580117.html

The globally connected car market is segmented by network, service, transponder, form, end market, hardware, and region. The report discusses various types of features, such as navigation, remote diagnostics, multimedia streaming, on-road assistance, eCall, and auto parking. The connected services segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the globally connected car market, which would grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of connected car services is expected to be driven by an increase in demand for convenient features and an increase in government mandates. Furthermore, to understand the type of end market, the report discusses the market for a connected car under 2 distinctive end market types, namely, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. To understand the market in different forms, the connected car market is segmented into embedded, tethered, and integrated; by hardware into smart antenna, display, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), and sensors; by transponder into roadside unit and onboard unit; and by network into Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC) and cellular. The extensive study has been done on 4 key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share, followed by Europe, North America, and RoW. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain predominant during the forecast period due to various factors, such as increasing connected car devices in passenger cars and the increase in digital services such as cybersecurity and updates. In terms of growth rate, North America is projected to exhibit the second highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in North America is anticipated to be driven by increasing government mandates and growing communication and information technology infrastructure, such as 4G LTE or 5G.

Request for Free Sample Report @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=102580117

Some of the major players in the globally connected car market are Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Harman (US), Denso (Japan), ZF (Germany), NXP (Netherlands), Infineon (Germany), Valeo (France), and Delphi (UK). The last chapter of this report covers a comprehensive study of the key vendors operating in the connected car market. The evaluation of market players is done by taking various factors into accounts, such as new product development, R&D expenditure, business strategies, product revenue, and organic and inorganic growth.