Benzyl Chloride Market Driven by Increase in Demand from Various Industrial Verticals till 2025

15th November 2018 – Global Benzyl Chloride Market is segmented on the basis of product type and geography. Benzyl chloride or α-chlorotoluene is an organic compound with the formula C6H5CH2Cl. This colourless liquid is a reactive organochlorine compound which is a widely used chemical building block.

Benzyl chloride is used as a chemical intermediary used in production of certain dyes and pharmaceutical products. On coming in human contacts, the acute effects of benzyl chloride from inhalation exposure in humans consists of severe irritation of the upper respiratory tract, skin, eyes and mucous membranes and lung damage along with pulmonary edema (fluid in lungs). Exposure to high concentrations of benzyl chloride also leads in impacting the central nervous system (CNS).

Since there is no benzyl alcohol production from benzyl chloride in U.S. or Japan, a slow growth is expected for the benzyl chloride market in such areas as solvents, ballpoint pen inks and chemical intermediates. Benzyl chloride used for benzyl cyanide production occurs primarily in China. It will remain the largest market for benzyl chloride. Benzyl cyanide is a precursor to the manufacture of penicillin G; and is used in minor amounts for pesticides, flavours, and fragrances. On the basis of product type, the benzyl chloride market is segmented into benzyl alcohol, benzyl cyanide, benzyl quaternary ammonium compounds, benzyl phthalates, and benzyl esters and so on.

On the basis of geography, the benzyl chloride market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America and Middle East & Africa. The global market for benzyl chloride is mature in Western Europe and demand will grow at slower rate annually in the coming years. In the United States, benzyl chloride consumption is expected to increase at an average rate. Benzyl chloride consumption for the production of benzyl alcohol has grown and is expected to continue rising strongly in China and India. In China, benzyl alcohol is used significantly in a variety of applications including epoxy resin diluents, perfumes, flavors, personal care and pharmaceutical products and solvents.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Valtris

LANXESS

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

Monsanto

Fessenderlo Chimiesa

Bayer AG

Atochem

Hodogaya Chemical

Kureha

Jiangsu Shuangling Huagong

Taile Chemical

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Plasticizers

Surfactants

Oilfield

Sanitizing Agent

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Benzyl Chloride in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

