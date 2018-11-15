Changes in NRIs H-1 B Visa To Be Executed From Jan By USCIS

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is going to abide by the amendments in the H 1B visa guidelines. The Trump administration is working towards the same direction. The NRI services are going to be impacted adversely. This kind of visa has been one of the most sought-after documents for the technical professionals in India.

This update has created mayhem amongst IT professionals, who aspire to work in the USA. The changes would cast negative impact on the non-immigrant visa seeking candidates. It’s noteworthy that the IT industry in the silicon valley of the United States tends to employ India and China’s technology experts. However, it provides with a contractual employment.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed that this revision is underway. Its spokesman stated that the USCIS is preparing to table this amended visa policy. The proposal could be presented in January 2019.

While being asked to reveal what can be in and out from that policy, the spokesperson spotlighted certain H-4 visa regulations. They pertain to the legal stay & employment authorization of the dependent spouse. The implementation of the prospective amendments can impact existing 70,000 H4 visa holders. The USCIS issues the H-4 visa to the dependents, including a spouse and children below 21 years of age. Presumptions convey that this editing in the existing visa policy is likely to negatively impact the major beneficiary, i.e. of the Obama-era rule.

From the reference of the DHS, it is stated that the editing in the H 1B visa policy proposes to enhance the employment opportunities and improve the employee-employer relationship. It aims at protecting the US workers and their wages.

The CEO of Services 2NRI reacted over this as: “It will, indeed, be a tough time for the Indian community, especially the technology geeks and their dependents to live and work in the USA. Although we support them with the NRI services, yet this matter is extremely critical. They have to be abided by the rules and regulations of the USCIS. ”