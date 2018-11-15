Early Bird Registration Opens for Cannabis Drinks Expo

Be Part of the New Cannabis Drinks Category. Leverage your current wine and spirits infrastructure and unlock new opportunities in Cannabis. Register today to secure your exhibitor spot with early bird pricing

[San Francisco, CA, 11/14/2018] For anyone curious about the future direction of the cannabis industry in the United States, the place to be in 2019 will be the first-ever Cannabis Drinks Expo, hosted by the Beverage Trade Network. This event, taking place on 25th July 2019 at San Francisco, will be the biggest global gathering of cannabis drinks professionals ever, bringing together drinks producers, manufacturers, brand owners, distilleries and brewers all in one place for a spectacular expo.

WHO CAN EXHIBIT

Potential exhibitors will include: Medical marijuana producers, Cannabis growers, Cannabis producers/ product developers, Cannabis processors, Cannabis distributors/transporters, Wineries, Breweries, Distilleries, Branded drinks companies, Drinks manufacturers/producers, Pharmaceutical companies, Equipments and service providers, CBD manufacturers, Marijuana-Infused products and edibles providers, Testing and laboratory services, Logistics and supply chain operators, Drinks distributors/wholesalers, Drinks importers, Lobbyists/ public affairs businesses, Political advisors.

WHO WILL ATTEND

Cannabis Drinks Expo promises to be relevant for anyone involved in the development, production, distribution and retailing of all alcoholic drinks and cannabis and related products. It will also provide a vital networking opportunity for political analysts, medical experts and those involved in the development and implementation of legalised cannabis into new markets.

In addition to the trade show floor, there will be a business conference track to the one-day expo. As part of this conference, leading speakers within the cannabis industry will share their insights and analysis about how to create, grow and develop an exciting new consumer market. Already, the sheer scope of innovation within the cannabis drinks sector has been phenomenal, with everything from energy drinks to infused wines hitting the market.

If exhibitor wants to stay ahead of consumer tastes and find out what’s going to be hot in 2019, the Cannabis Drinks Expo will be where exhibitor can get the latest market forecasts and hear directly from the influential professionals who have helped to launch a young, dynamic new market.

LIST OF SPEAKERS AT 2019 CANNABIS DRINKS EXPO

• KIMBERLY BELLE – Crop-to-Kitchen Cannabis Cuisine Activist + Hospitality Consultant, Salt & Roe

• WARREN BOBROW – 5x Author/Chef/Barman/Cannabis Alchemist

• MICHAEL COOPER – Managing Member, MadisonJay Solutions LLC

• TERENCE DONNELLY – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Hill Street Beverage Company

• OMAR FIGUEROA – Founder of the Law Offices of Omar Figueroa, author, and cannabis law expert

• CHIP FORSYTHE – Cannabis Winemaker & Owner at Rebel Coast Winery

• MARC HAUSER – Partner – Gaw Van Male, LLP

• STACY HOSTETTER – Associate Attorney at Law Offices of Omar Figueroa

• BRUCE LINTON – Chairman and CEO, Canopy Growth Corporation

• JEFF MASER – President and CEO, Tinley Beverages

• LAUREN MENDELSOHN – Associate Attorney at Law Offices of Omar Figueroa

• BILL SILVER – CEO, CannaCraft

