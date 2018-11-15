Eco-friendly Mattresses To Cater To Health-Conscious Customers

The demand for organic and eco-friendly mattresses is increasing in many developed and developing economies. This is mainly due to growing consumer preference for healthier products and increasing concerns about harmful chemicals, pesticides and allergies. Organic and eco-friendly mattresses are manufactured using organic and natural materials, which reduce both health and environmental risks. The growing consumer demand for organic and eco-friendly products, several mattresses manufacturers have switched over to alternative materials such as organic cotton, wool, natural latex, organic latex, plant-based foams, and other plant materials. Some of the examples include mattresses manufacturing companies Sealy and Simmons, which use plant-based foams and latex to produce mattresses.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL MATTRESSES MANUFACTURING MARKET AT $32 BILLION IN 2017

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, adjustable bases for mattresses are gaining traction among consumers. This is primarily due to growing consumer preference to use beds for reading books, work on laptops, or watch TV. Adjustable mattresses bases provide customizable sleep experience by providing posture support, raised feet and massaging options to the user. To serve growing consumer demand, various mattresses manufacturers such as L&P, Softide and Glideaway are offering a range of adjustable mattresses bases to consumers.

Serta was the largest player in the mattresses manufacturing market, with revenues of $2.5 billion in 2016. Serta’s growth strategy is to make strategic investments in technology, product development and advertising. The company integrated mattresses with technology to introduce innovative products such as Beauty rest and iComfort. Serta recently introduced its smart bed systems under which it launched Sleep GPS and Sleep tracker which help customers to track and improve the quality of sleep through an advanced sensor technology.

The mattresses manufacturing market comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing innerspring, box spring, and non-innerspring mattresses, including mattresses for waterbeds.

