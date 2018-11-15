Metal Cleaning Equipment Market 2018: Industry Demand, Insight & Forecast By 2025

15th November 2018 – Global Metal Cleaning Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of chemical type, washing type, technology, movement, and region. The cleaning process is used as a significant inspection step, as a way for preparing surfaces for further processes and as an ultimate finish. Metals and their surface finishes are softer, more porous, and more easily damaged than is often imagined. Metal equipment must be cleaned from time to prevent damage and maintain efficiency of operation. The chemical cleaning of metals has a number of advantages over mechanical cleaning methods. The greatest of these are that the metal equipment to be cleaned doesn’t need to be pull to pieces and reassembled, and the cleaning doesn’t damage the equipment, leaving areas that are more vulnerable to corrosion than before.

Metal equipment conventionally gets both – inorganic and organic substances deposited on it, coming from corroding metal, lubricating oils, deposits from hard water, deposited product, etc. Equipment should be cleaned in an area protected from airborne or other sources of contamination. The market for water-based metal cleaning equipment does hold tremendous growth potential as clients are increasingly demanding alternatives with respect to solvent-based equipment. Emissions from chemicals used in solvent-based equipment have been linked to numerous health issues for workers and harsh effects on the environment. Concerns regarding this fact, apart from initiation of severe emission control norms would encourage a rising number of industries in picking up aqueous-based solutions over solvent-based ones.

Aqueous metal cleaning solutions don’t contain ozone-depleting chemicals and VOCs. Besides, unlike several petroleum-based solvent-based cleaning solutions, aqueous-based cleaning solutions come across as nonflammable and are least risky when it comes to handling them. Solvent-based solutions account for the largest market share of the global market in terms of revenue generation in Europe, due to their vast applications. Metal Cleaning Equipment Market is classified, by technology into Open Tank Single Stage Equipment, Open Tanks Multistage Equipment, Tunnel Metal Equipment, and Cabin Metal Equipment. Metal Cleaning Equipment Market is classified, by movement into Conveyer Belt, Belt Conveyers, Carousel Conveyers, Overhead Conveyers, Rotating Cylinder, and Programmable.

Metal Cleaning Equipment Market is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Germany is the biggest revenue generator in Europe’s metal cleaning equipment market. This could be attributed to the presence of a large number of small- and medium-sized manufacturing as well as processing industries in the country coupled with numerous large manufacturing companies operating in verticals such as industrial equipment, automotive, and electronics.

Presence of startups is also contributing to the leading position of Germany in the market. In terms of revenue as well as unit consignments, Germany’s contribution to the European metal cleaning equipment industry is, at present, at its peak.

