Automotive HMI Market by Technology, Product, Function and Region – Global Forecast 2021

According to the new market research report “Automotive HMI Market by Technology (Visual and Acoustic), Product (Voice Control, Central Display, Instrument Cluster, Steering Mounted Control, HUD, RSE Display), Access, Light Duty Vehicle Type, Function, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021” published by MarketsandMarkets™, The automotive HMI market is estimated to be USD 16.01 billion in 2016, and growing at a CAGR of 11.93%. Technological advancements in current generation automotive HMI along with increasing trend of a connected and autonomous vehicle are further expected to drive the automotive HMI market. The whole ecosystem is working on to introduce the latest technology. For instance, the majority of the players are currently developing the multimodal HMI systems by integrating the multiple interfaces and creating a holistic HMI system. The base year considered for the study is 2015, and the forecast year is 2021.

The instrument cluster is expected to drive the global automotive HMI market

It is the electronic instrument cluster or digital dash board which displays the digital readout rather than analog gauge. They can be TFT displays with high resolution automotive grade and ergonomic design. The instrument cluster has also gradually evolved from an analog to fully digital instrument cluster. The trend is further expected to continue with 3D instrument clusters being incorporated in premium vehicles. These systems are also incorporating other features like a navigation system and various other controls such as reconfigurable settings, advance driver assistance system (ADAS) information display which were earlier not part of it. Thus, the instrument cluster segment is expected to have the highest market share in the automotive HMI market.

Major Market Developments

In September 2016, Continental AG developed a system which assist truck drivers while making a turn. The system is named as ProViu Detect which eliminate the risk of a blind spot and work actively to warn the driver in the situation of a collision, making the drive safer for the driver as well for the passengers.

In October 2016, Valeo S.A. acquired a 50% capital stake of CloudMade (U.K.). CloudMade is a startup which develops smart and innovative automotive solutions. Valeo’s investment in ColudMade would prove as a financial and technological support for more innovative developments.

In November 2016, Delphi collaborated with Intel and Mobileye for self-driving cars. Intel would provide specialized computer chips to Delphi, an auto supplier and Mobileye would provide vision systems for self-driving technology.

Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be the largest market with a highest market share of the Automotive HMI market by value and volume. The Asian automotive HMI market is projected to be the largest market owing to the increasing vehicle production and sales due to an increase in disposable income in countries like India and China.

Key players in the market include Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K), Valeo S.A. (France), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S), Clarion co. Ltd (Japan), Magneti Marelli S.P.A (Italy), and Visteon Corp (U.S.), Luxoft Holding, Inc (Switzerland), and Altran Technologies SA (France). These players are increasingly undertaking mergers and acquisitions, and product launches to develop and introduce new technologies and products in Automotive HMI Market.