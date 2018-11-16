CCD Image Sensors Market Report 2018: Global Production-Consumption Ratio Analysis with Type and Application Usage 2025

A CCD or Charge-Coupled Device is an electronic device that can be used as the image sensor in place of film in a digital camera, or in devices like microscopes, telescopes, and scanners. CCDs are also used for certain autofocus and light metering systems in film or digital cameras.

A CCD is a rectangular semiconductor chip with a surface built of an array of light-sensitive areas (pixels). Each pixel is a kind of combination of photo diode for light-sensitivity and capacitor for analogue value storage. The charge levels for each pixel are read out sequentially and digitized by separate circuitry.

This report focuses on the CCD Image Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global CCD image sensors market due to the demand generated from China and India.

North America is the second largest market for CCD-based image sensors.

CCDs uses a special manufacturing process to create the ability to transport charge across the chip without distortion. This process leads to very high-quality sensors in terms of fidelity and light sensitivity.

The worldwide market for CCD Image Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmarkets study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Canon

On Semiconductor

Samsung

Sony

Fairchild Imaging

Hamamatsu Photonics

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba

Omnivision Technologies

Teledyne DALSA

Narragansett Imaging

Scientific Imaging Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Frame Transfer CCD Sensor

Full Frame Transfer CCD Sensor

Interline Transfer CCD Sensor

Frame Interline Transfer CCD Sensor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Security and Surveillance

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global CCD Image Sensors market.

Chapter 1, to describe CCD Image Sensors Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of CCD Image Sensors, with sales, revenue, and price of CCD Image Sensors, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of CCD Image Sensors, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, CCD Image Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe CCD Image Sensors sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

