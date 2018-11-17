H Hospitality Collection, the hospitality management company

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 1st November 2018

H Hospitality Collection an Abu Dhabi-based hospitality management company has selected Amistad Partners, a premier global luxury hotel representation company, to represent four of its illustrious properties: The H Dubai, The H Resort Seychelles, Centreville Hotel & Experiences in Podgorica, Montenegro and Villa Diyafa Hotel in Rabat, Morocco.

Amistad Partners will be focusing the representation of the H Hospitality Collection properties in several markets such as UK, Germany, France, USA, China, Latin America etc, during the end of 2018 and 2019. With this partnership, H Hospitality Collection seeks after enlarging it´s global sales in several international markets where they had almost no presence as well as reinforcing some other international markets.

Satish Jaidev, Vice President of Sales at H Hospitality Collection said that “We have chosen Amistad Partners, because it´s the perfect partner for this journey and will be our mirror in many markets that are interesting for us to grow. Our target for 2019 is to increase 10% in growing business in UK, USA, European and China markets”.

Jaidev also noted, “We operate in some of the hottest travel markets in the world — Morocco, Seychelles, the UAE and Montenegro — and we have a strong growth still to come. We want to make sure that everyone knows how magical these places are and what our hotels have to offer, especially to the discerning traveller with an eye for luxury and a taste for adventure”.

“No single H Hospitality Collection property is the same but what unites them is an ethos that celebrates sophistication, craftsmanship, spontaneity and enjoyment. And this is something we look forward to driving attention to”, said Beate Christeleit, Managing Director at Amistad Partners. Christeleit also stated that “H Hospitality Collection presents such a novel and compelling proposition for internationally-minded leisure travellers looking for something out of the usual and we strongly feel that their brands should and will be well-known by the globally hospitality industry”.

-Ends-

Details about H Hospitality Collection properties:

The epitome of life and style, each H Hospitality Collection property promises a unique experience: spectacular locations, creative design, culinary temptations and local culture.

The H Dubai

Located at No. 1 Sheikh Zayed Road and minutes from the Dubai World Trade Centre and the Dubai Mall, The H Dubai, is a gateway to the Middle East’s most dynamic city. The hotel is renowned for its eclectic and vibrant selection of dining and nightlife experiences, including 11 restaurant and lounges, the award-winning Mandara Spa, a world-class collection of 236 rooms and suites, and a dynamic events centre.

The 33-story hotel tower consists of accommodations that are spacious and feature contemporary design influenced by traditional Arabic elements. With floor to ceiling windows, guests can enjoy exceptional views of the city, Sheikh Zayed Road highway and the Arabian Gulf.

The H Resort Seychelles

Tranquil, contemporary and culturally connected, The H Resort Seychelles is nestled on the southern end of one of Seychelles most picturesque islands, Mahé.

Renowned for its azure turquoise oceans, crystal white beaches and lush emerald greenery, you can expect nothing but undisturbed views, charming creole hospitality and a new height of indulgence at this paradise resort. With seven restaurants and bars, and ample recreational facilities, including two pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym, a yoga pavilion, and a renowned spa with seven treatment rooms and Vichy hydrotherapy room reserved for fantastic salt scrubs, there’s something for everyone.

Centreville Hotel & Experiences

Located near Ivana Milutinovića Park, the unique CentreVille Hotel & Experiences Montenegro offers accommodation in the heart of Podgorica, Montenegro within a 20-minute walk of Millennium Bridge. We take pride in making you feel immediately at home, and CentreVille is the place where everybody comes together. Our warm and peaceful bedrooms and suites are the ideal places to relax before you step out to explore the sights and sounds of Podgorica including The Capital Plaza, a hub of high-end shopping, diverse dining and wellness centers.

Villa Diyafa

The Villa Diyafa experience is of unparalleled luxury in Morocco. The work “diyafa” is derived from the Arabic word for hospitality and our team ensures that every experience and interaction is truly a memorable one. Inspired by the life and art of historic influencer Zyriab, the interiors of the rooms at Villa Diyafa are breathtaking. We also have 10 beautifully appointed suites and a distinguished private villa. The leisure facilities at Villa Diyafa include a traditional Moroccan spa and hammam, a state-of-the-art fitness facility and a 25-metre swimming pool surrounded by luscious landscaping and water features. Located in Rabat’s embassy district, Villa Diyafa is perfect for hosting small corporate meetings, retreats and eclectic events, complemented by a selection of unique venues and a fully equipped meeting room with private terrace.

To book a stay or plan your next event at any of these hotels, contact Beate at beate.christeleit@amistadpartners.com or visit www.amistadpartners.com.

About H Hospitality Collection

H Hospitality Collection is an Abu Dhabi based hospitality management platform, currently operating/asset managing 5 properties under the H (5 stars hotel brand), Centreville (4 stars lifestyle hotel brand) and Le Meridien brand. The company has presence in Dubai, Seychelles, Podgorica and Rabat and a strong pipeline to develop new projects for the upcoming years.

H Hospitality Collection is part of Abu Dhabi Capital Group LLC a private institutional investment company based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

About Amistad Partners

Amistad Partners is a global luxury hotel representation company that will deliver sales and marketing solutions to and be the voice for independent hotel groups. Our experience in hotel sales and marketing is second to none. For further details on what we do or on joining Amistad Partners, contact us at join@amistadpartners.com.

Source : http://ow.ly/ytE430mw77v