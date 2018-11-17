HIGH LTD ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING CREATES ARTWORK FOR “CHARLIE SAYS,” THE NEW MANSON MOVIE BY THE FEMALE TEAM BEHIND “AMERICAN PSYCHO”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – October 30, 2018— HIGH Ltd, a full-service entertainment marketing agency with offices in Los Angeles and London, has completed work on Charlie Says, a film with a fresh perspective on the Manson story, written and directed by Guinevere Turner and Mary Harron of American Psycho. HIGH brought its unique perspective to the design of the movie poster for this much-anticipated film, set for release in 2019.

“We were proud to have worked on such a culturally important movie,” says Uba. “This film is written, directed and produced by women. It looks at the Manson women’s journey. It is bound to be in sharp contrast to Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Manson movie; ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo Di Caprio and Margot Robbie,”Uba states.

Cindi Rice, producer at Epic Level Entertainment, says, “We were excited to explore one sheet options with HIGH. They showed us many directions that we may have never considered. In the end, our sales agents made the final decision. We would love to work with HIGH again.”

HIGH’s creative imprint can be found in artwork for movies of all sizes, including Sundance movies such as The Voices with Ryan Reynolds, and larger blockbusters such asBlack Panther, which HIGH’s senior art director worked on last year.

“We treat one sheets very much like making a movie. You just need someone talented who can do a lot with a limited budget. That’s HIGH’s philosophy.” Uba adds.

HIGH is currently in negotiations with three high-profile entertainment companies for new projects. Announcements to follow soon…

Founded in 2010, HIGH provides quality key art to studios and independent filmmakers across all genres, as well as original artwork for the gaming, streaming and television industries. In addition, HIGH creates advertising and marketing campaigns across all platforms and channels. With locations in London and Los Angeles, HIGH provides 24-hour service to clients.

