Indraganga Yoga Therapy Program | Naturopathic Treatments Institute

IndraGanga Institute of Yoga & Natural Hygiene is A Naturopathy Centre specialized in treating incurable and chronic diseases. Also known as Naturopathic Therapies and Treatments Institute.

Naturopathic treatment is a distinct primary health care system that blends modern scientific knowledge with traditional and natural forms of treatment. It is based on the healing power of nature and it supports and stimulates the body’s ability to heal itself. Naturopathic treatment is the art and science of disease diagnosis, treatment and prevention using natural therapies including: clinical nutrition, hydrotherapy, naturopathic manipulation, traditional Chinese medicine/acupuncture, lifestyle counselling and health promotion and disease prevention.

Our team of qualified medical professionals is highly dedicated and service oriented and is in sync with the holistic nature cure principles of the Institute. At IndraGanga we aspire every day to help people lead a drugless life and to make natural hygiene a part of their lifestyle.

Contact-us : IndraGanga Institute of Yoga & Natural Hygiene

Survey No. 90/4, Mundhwa Village, Pune – 411036

Phone Number : 9823185807,7066014000

Office Email ID : info@indraganga.com

Website : http://indraganga.com/