Smart Medical Devices Market Size: Global Industry Demand, Growth, share & Forecast 2023

The Global Smart Medical Devices Market is dynamic and is expected to witness healthy growth according to a report by Market Research Future. Biotech companies have identified this demand and are working toward catering to it by increasing investments toward the development of more efficient methods of self-administration of drugs. Patient-centric biologics and the growing participation of patients in their treatments have significantly increased the demand for Smart Medical Devices. This represents high potential for the development of treatment to pharmaceutical companies which are increasingly submitting drug approvals for biologics which is expected to be a significant driver of the Smart Medical Devices market.

Majority of large volume injectibles are presently administered via IV which require close monitoring in a clinical setting, and the ongoing nature of such drug administration has led to a demand for Smart Medical Devices. Reducing the need to visit a hospital and or appointments, self-administration in the comfort of one’s own home is a highly attractive concept to patients with chronic diseases and is an important factor driving the demand for Smart Medical Devices.

Segmental Analysis

For the scope of research, MRFR’s report offers a detailed segmental analysis of the global Smart Medical Devices market

By Type

On-body (adhesive patch)

Off-body (belt clip)

Hand-held

By Technology

Spring-based

Motor-driven

Rotary Pump

Expanding Battery

Pressurized Gas

Collapsible Reservoir

Others

By Application

Oncology

Diabetes

Auto-Immune Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

By End-Use

Hospital

Clinic

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Key Players

Market players of note in the global Smart Medical Devices market include Unilife Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Debiotech S.A., Enable Injections, Sensile Medical AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Amgen Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Insulet Corporation, CeQur SA, and SteadyMed Therapeutics, Inc.

Regional Analysis

North America is a significant region due to the high prevalence of lifestyle diseases caused by excessively sedentary lifestyles, and poor dietary habits. The region includes the U.S which is home to a number of market players leading the Smart Medical Devices market. The presence of a well-established healthcare sector with rising expenditures and government support for the development of advanced therapeutics for cancer, diabetes and other chronic diseases are expected to drive the regional market.

The Asia Pacific has a high diabetic population and a large patient population suffering from cardiovascular issues. Moreover, the presence of a truly significant patient population among which the geriatric demographic is considerable, thus making it a potentially lucrative market for the Smart Medical Devices market. Governments in the region are increasing their support of the healthcare sector, and rising investments are expected to be conducive to the adoption of Smart Medical Devices. Moreover, the increasing, rising disposable of the population combined with increased awareness about advancements in healthcare technology are expected to drive demand and as a result, market growth

