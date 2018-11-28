VoLTE Technology Market Status, Revenue, Growth Rate, Services and Solutions- Forecast to 2022

According to Market Research Future VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market The global VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology market is expected to reach USD ~380 billion by the end of 2023with ~16 % CAGR during forecast period 2018-2023

VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Global Market – Overview

The global VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology market demand is growing due to the growth of smartphones and growing radio spectrum traffic over the network due to which operators are investing more in broadband networks thereby creating need of availability of better network technology such as voice over LTE in the market. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period 2018-2023.

VoLTE or Voice over Long Term Evolution refers to a digital voice service, delivered over IP via an LTE access network and utilizing IMS technology. Many organizations implement VoLTE for the monetary & operational benefits it offers. Providing a more efficient use of spectrum than traditional voice; VoLTE successfully meets the rising demand for enhanced and more reliable services.

Allowing the convenience of portability, VoLTE eliminates the need to have the voice on one network and data on another. Such aspects are allowing VoLTE Technology to garner a lot of prominence on the global platform, escalating its market to perceive phenomenal accruals.

In its recently published study report; foretelling the market insights up to 2022 Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the VoLTE Technology has the potential to evolve & expand further. And, hence the global VoLTE (Voice over LTE) market is to experience an exponential growth by 2022, registering a fabulous CAGR during 2017 – 2022.

The evolution of 4G LTE network has impacted the market growth positively. Growing demand for efficient voice call services in telecommunication sectors has fostered the market growth to an extent. Increasing adoption of video conferencing and instant file transmission services by enterprises provides impetus to the market growth of VoLTE.

Conversely, the high cost of calls and lack of technical expertise are some of the factors hindering the market growth of VoLTE Technology Market. Nevertheless, the market proliferation of smartphones and growing radio spectrum traffic over the network is encouraging operators to invest more in broadband networks, therefore, creating demand for voice over LTE for the better network technology if offers.

VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Global Market – Segmentation

The VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Device: Smartphones, Tablets/Laptops, Routers, and Wireless modem among others.

Segmentation by Technology: Voice over IP Multimedia subsystems (VoIMS), Circuit switch fall back (CSFB), Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC), and Simultaneous voice & LTE (SVLTE) among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Geographical Regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of The World.

Key Players:

Global VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market include AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Verizon Wireless (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Ericsson (Sweden), KT Corporation (South Korea), SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Rogers Communication (Canada), LG Uplus Corporation (South Korea), and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market.

Industry News:

June 2018 – AT&T announced to launch Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) to meet the growing needs of business customers for a wide range of IoT solutions in the U.S. and Mexico country. NB-IoT and LTE-M are Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA) technologies that support massive IoT deployments. Both NB-IoT and LTE-M supports licensed spectrum and with carrier-grade security.

June 2018 – MTS, a Russian mobile operator, launched VoLTE (Voice over LTE) and Wi-Fi Calling technologies on its network. They are the first network provider offering this services in the Russian region.

June 2018- 4ka, a Slovenský mobilný operator, implemented video calling over LTE (VoLTE) and added seven Samsung models namely, Samsung Galaxy A3, Samsung Galaxy A5, Samsung Galaxy A6, Samsung Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Samsung Galaxy Note 8, supporting VoLTE to its portfolio.

VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology market with the largest market share owing to presence of major players such as AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Verizon Wireless (U.S.), and among others, in the region. Global VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology market in European market is expected to grow at a substantial high CAGR during 2017 to 2023 due to increasing adoption of smartphones in the region. The Asia Pacific market for VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023). This is due to the growing due to advancements in the electronics industry.

