A Market Study On Gene Editing And Cancer Therapy Techniques

Global Gene editing Market

Gene editing or Genome editing is the type of genetic editing where DNA is inserted, replaced or deleted in the genome of an organism in order to treat a specific disease by using a molecular scissors or engineered nuclease. These nucleases create site-specific double-stranded breaks in desired locations in genome. The induced double-stranded breaks are repaired through non-homologous end joining or homologous recombination resulting in targeted mutations (edits).

Request Sample Report: https://bit.ly/2DzbCWj

Rise in the prevalence in rate of cancer & other genetic disorders, increasing preference in the personalized medicine, companies investments towards R&D, increase in private and public sector funding, rapid advancements in sequencing and gene editing technologies, applications in various drug discovery processes are some of the factors propelling the growth of the genome editing market. However, global gene editing market is hindered by stringent government regulations to approve gene mutation projects, ethical issues, lack of awareness regarding safety of genetic interventions and unavailability of gene editing based therapeutics in the gene therapy cancer market. The global gene editing market is categorized on the following topics-

1. Technology

• Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN)

• Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)

• Transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALEN)

• Others

2. Applications

• Cell Line Editing

• Targeted gene mutation

• Animal Genome Editing

• Plant Genome Editing

3. Product type

• Consumables

• Instruments and Software

4. End-users

• Pharmaceutical companies

• Biotechnology Companies

• Academics

• Clinical Research Organizations

And lastly on the basis of geographical regions, the genome editing market is divided into five major regions- Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the gene editing market due to the strong growth trend in the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries. Emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to show significant growth in the gene therapy cancer market. This is due to an increase in the number of laboratories in these regions and development of existing ones for automation of various instrumentation systems, the expansion of leading genome editing companies and increased R&D spending.

Some of the key players in genome editing market are Cellectis S.A. (France), Applied Stemcell, Inc. (U.S.), Genscript (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Horizon Discovery Group plc,(U.K.), Origene Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.(U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S), and Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.(U.S.) are some names. In 2017, Cellectis was granted the European Patent for the invention of the genetically engineering T-cells by adopting RNA-guided endonucleases, such as CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9) or Centromere and Promoter Factor 1(Cpf1 ). And in 2016, OriGene Technologies entered strategic agreement with EdiGene (Beijing, China) for the development of genome-wide knockout cells from laboratory cell lines.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors dominate gene therapy cancer market due to its applications in drug discovery and therapeutics. Many players are adopting various strategies which include collaborations for R&D outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions, strategic or manufacturing activities are propelling the growth of global gene editing market. For example, in 2014, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.) entered into an agreement with Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard (U.S.) to use CRISPR technology. High growth potential in emerging regions provides lucrative opportunities to industry players.

View Full Report: https://www.precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-gene-editing-market/