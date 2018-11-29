ATEX one of the leading Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape OEM manufacturer in South Korea

Atex Co. Ltd is the original and the largest Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape OEM manufacturer in South Korea with over two decade of manufacturing experience. We export premium quality Private Label (OEM) kinesiology tapes to over 30 countries worldwide and our OEM customers combined lead the majority market share of this industry.

SportsTex Precut roll

Size: 20 strips (each strip 5cm X 25cm or 2” X 10”)

Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane

Colors: Black, Blue, Beige

Description

Roll of 20 conveniently precut strips comes in our paper box dispenser. Available in Black, Blue and Beige. All SportsTex cotton Kinesiology Tapes are designed to mimic human skin to allow full range of motion to enhance your performance. Latex free, Hypo-allergenic, Water resistant (You can sweat, shower or swim with it), and can last up to 5 days if properly used. Please read our Taping Tips section for information on how to use and prolong the tape lifespan.

SportsTex Classic (A-250)

Size: 5cm x 5m ( 2” x 16.4’ )

Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane

Colors: Beige, Blue, Pink, Black, Red, Yellow, Green, Orange, Purple, White

Description

Uncut rolls in our plastic tube package. Save money by making your own cuts instead of buying the precut rolls which may render waste of tape. Available in many solid colors and cool design patterns.

All SportsTex cotton Kinesiology Tapes are designed to mimic human skin to allow full range of motion to enhance your performance. Latex free, Hypo-allergenic, Water resistant (You can sweat, shower or swim with it), and can last up to 5 days if properly used.

SportsTex Classic Eco-case(A-450)

Size: 5cm x 5m ( 2” x 16.4’ )

Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane

Colors: Black, Blue, Beige, Red, Pink, Orange, Purple, Yellow, White, Green and design patterns.

Description

Re-usable, Re-windable Eco-case, bestselling dispenser case. It comes with your first tape roll. You can re-use this convenient dispenser case for many times and save money by refilling with our cheaper Refill Rolls. Available in many solid colors and cool design patterns.

All SportsTex cotton Kinesiology Tapes are designed to mimic human skin to allow full range of motion to enhance your performance. Latex free, Hypo-allergenic, Water resistant (You can sweat, shower, or swim with it), and can last up to 5 days if properly used.

