Bio-based Films Industry 2018 – Market Size, Overview, Competition Analysis, Company Profiles, Challenges and Risk

Bio-based films have a lower environmental impact as compared to the commercial films thus are becoming very popular. Bio-based films have a lot of potential for use in the packaging industry thus are garnering a lot of attention. Government support towards environment-friendly products and increasing awareness about bio-based films is fuelling the demand for bio-based films.

Market Overview:

Bio derived products are used to produce bio-based films and thus are bio-degradable. Renewable raw materials are used to prepare bio-based films. For example, by-products from soy oil industry are used to prepare soy-protein based films and marine wastes are used to prepare chitosan and agar films. Proteins used for bio-based films are biodegradable, renewable and easily available. This is the reason why bio-based films are becoming widely popular. The most popular bio-based films are sourced from soy.

Apart from soy, zein obtained from corn and keratin obtained from low-value chicken feather are used for the preparation of bio-based films. Bio-based films with these components show good mechanical properties. Pea proteins are also being widely used for manufacturing bio-based films. Bio-based films made from pea proteins can resist UV light transmission because of the presence of amino acids such as phenylalanine, tryptophan, and tyrosine as well as the presence of disulfide bonds in the network.

Request a PDF Brochure with Future Analysis @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29708

Increasing focus on packaging films made from bio-based sources such as proteins and polysaccharides has increased the demand for bio-based films. In the food industry, introduction of edible bio-based films has fuelled this demand further. Bio-based films are also finding a lot of application in the medical industry owing to their biocompatibility. Medical applications such as wound management, space filling implants and controlled drug release are making use of bio-based films. Owing to the widespread application in the medical field, Bio-based Films market is estimated to grow in the forecast period.

One of the major factors that is likely to restrain the Bio-based market is the high cost associated with the products. Bio-based polymers are comparatively costlier than the semi-synthetic and synthetic counterparts of the packaging film industry. For example, the market price of bio-based films ranges from US$ 3/kg to US$ 3.5/Kg and synthetic and semi-synthetic films are available at US$ 1.2/Kg to US$ 2/Kg.