Blood Glucose Monitoring Industry Booming Demand by Top Regions and Major Segments Till 2023

The EMEA Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is growing rapidly owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, innovative technology for monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, early detection of diabetes, and increasing demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices.

The blood glucose monitoring market is one of the rapidly growing markets across the world owing to huge growth in urbanization leading to the increased incidence of obesity, unhealthy diet, and physical inactiveness, which has increased the diabetic population around the globe. Regular monitoring of glucose level is important to avoid further complications. Furthermore, invention of new technology, increasing awareness, investment in research and development have boosted the blood glucose monitoring market globally. However, high cost associated with monitoring and diagnosis of disease may restrain the market growth.

The global blood glucose monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during forecasted period 2017-2023.

Segmentation

Global blood glucose monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end user. On the basis of the product type, it is segmented into invasive glucose monitoring devices, continuous glucose monitoring devices (CGM), flash glucose monitoring devices, and others. On the basis of the application, it is segmented into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and others. On the basis of the end user, it is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, clinics, research centers, and home care diagnostics.

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/557

Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Arkay, Inc. (U.S.), Bayer Healthcare AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Goldsite Diagnostics Inc., GlySure Ltd (U.K), Sphere Medical Holding plc. (U.K), Dexcom, Inc. (U.S.), and LifeScan, Inc. (U.S.).

Regional Analysis

The Americas command the largest market owing to notable increasing incidence of obesity, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the year 2015, the prevalence of both diagnosed and undiagnosed diabetes population was 30.3 million people of all ages i.e. approximately 9.4% of the total United States population. And the total of diagnosed diabetes population was estimated to have 23.1 million people i.e. 7.2% of United States total population. Presence of well-developed technology, high healthcare spending, increased R&D activities and the concentration of major companies have fuelled the growth of the market in this region.

Europe holds the second position followed by Asia Pacific in the global blood glucose monitoring market, owing to the smoking, environmental pollutants, psychosocial factors and socioeconomic deprivation. Furthermore government support for research & development and availability of funds for research fuelled the blood glucose monitoring market for the forecast year.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing blood glucose monitoring market owing to increasing aging population, urbanization, and associated lifestyle changes. Furthermore, increased the presence of rapidly developing healthcare technology, high healthcare expenditure, R&D activities and the concentration of major companies are fuelling the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, increasing demand for new treatment methods in countries like India and South Korea is likely to emerge as the fastest growing market across the globe. According to International diabetes federation (IDF), in 2015, there were 69.1 million people were suffered with diabetes.

On the other hand, in the Middle East and Africa has the lowest market for blood glucose monitoring owing to lack of technical knowledge and poor medical facilities. According to IDF, in 2015, around 399,900 cases of diabetes were found in Kuwait.

Browse Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/blood-glucose-monitoring-market-557

Major Table of Content

Report Prologue 2. Market Introduction 2.1 Definition 2.2 Scope of the Study 2.2.1 Research Objective 2.2.2 Assumptions 2.2.3 Limitations 3. Research End Userology 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Primary Research 3.3 Secondary research 3.4 Market Size Estimation 4. Market Dynamics 4.1 Drivers 4.2 Restrains 4.3 Opportunities 4.4 Challenges 4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators 4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

TOC Continued….!

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com