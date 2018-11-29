Circuit Materials Market: Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics

Circuit materials are mounted on the printed circuit board. They connect the components together to form a working circuit or assembly. Circuit materials enable the designer and manufacturer of complex circuits to deliver high-performance solutions. Circuit materials offer excellent functional performance and high reliability. They facilitate the fabrication of thin, solder-able, high-density electric interconnects for single- and double-sided, multilayered, flex and rigid flex applications. Circuit materials are used in most electronic products. They are also used in some electric products such as passive switch boxes.

Global Circuit Materials Market: Segmentation

Based on material class, the global circuit materials market has been segmented into substrate, conducting material, and outer layer. In terms of substrate, the market has been divided into fiberglass-epoxy, paper-phenolic, CEM, polyimide, and others. The fiberglass-epoxy segment is projected to hold the leading market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The fiberglass-epoxy material is used for printed circuit boards, due to its superior mechanical and chemical properties.

The fiberglass-epoxy material can provide a high strength-to-weight ratio and can withstand moisture. It offers high resistance to fire. Based on type of conducting material, the circuit materials market can be segmented into copper and others. Based on outer layer, the global circuit materials market has been classified into liquid-ink photoimageable solder mask, dry-film photoimageable solder mask, and others. Based on application, the market has been divided into communications, industrial electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others

The communications segment is projected to account for the leading share of the circuit materials market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. In communications, circuit materials are significantly employed in various devices such as mobiles, telephones, and smart tablets. The use of circuit materials in communications has increased in order to provide enhanced conductivity on compact printed circuit boards (PCBs) of various communication devices.

Global Circuit Materials Market: Overview

Technological advancements in the electronics sector is a major driver of the circuit materials market. Growth of the consumer electronics industry led by the rising demand for smartphones, tablets, and LCD TVs has been augmenting the sale of circuit materials. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding advantages of printed circuit boards, such as compact design and low weight, over rigid or conventional PCBs is likely to boost the circuit materials market during the forecast period. On the other hand, low supply of copper foils is hindering the circuit materials market.